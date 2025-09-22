Oswestry Christmas Parade is back on this year with opportunities to get involved

Jonathan Jones, who organises the parade on behalf of Borderland Rotary Club, said: “I know it’s really early to talk about Christmas, but we all have to plan. We need to know who wants to take part, and help them get ready for the big day”.

The Parade has been a crowd favourite for many years and as well as bringing yuletide good cheer to the town and putting a smile on many a face, it has also raised thousands of pounds for local good causes – so put the date in your diary and join in the fun in December.

Parade in full swing

Jonathan continued: “Last year, many of the shops generously donated money before the event to help with the setup so we will use that money to help with this year’s parade. I am always amazed at how generous the people and businesses are. Thank you all”.

If you wish to be in the parade or would like more information, please contact Jonathan Jones at jonathanmjones5@gmail.comm or go to borderlandrotary.org