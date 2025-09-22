Oswestry Christmas Parade is back on this year with opportunities to get involved
The year is flying by, and we have to start planning for the ever-popular Oswestry Christmas Parade which will be held on Saturday, December 6. Sadly, last year’s event had to be cancelled due to a predicted storm which broke on the very day of the planned parade, so a good decision, but let’s hope the weather is kinder this year.
Jonathan Jones, who organises the parade on behalf of Borderland Rotary Club, said: “I know it’s really early to talk about Christmas, but we all have to plan. We need to know who wants to take part, and help them get ready for the big day”.
The Parade has been a crowd favourite for many years and as well as bringing yuletide good cheer to the town and putting a smile on many a face, it has also raised thousands of pounds for local good causes – so put the date in your diary and join in the fun in December.
Jonathan continued: “Last year, many of the shops generously donated money before the event to help with the setup so we will use that money to help with this year’s parade. I am always amazed at how generous the people and businesses are. Thank you all”.
If you wish to be in the parade or would like more information, please contact Jonathan Jones at jonathanmjones5@gmail.comm or go to borderlandrotary.org