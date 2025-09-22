Local teenager's fundraising efforts to inspire others to do their bit too
Keira Mayhew has actively fundraised and volunteered for over 40 charities in the last 10 years, raising a total of approximately £40,000. Keira is only 17-years-old and studying full time at sixth form.
Last year Keira set up a 3-D Printing business on Facebook called Rainbow Gifts Telford, making keyrings, coasters, Christmas decorations, gifts and toys, with all her profits going to local charities. This summer holidays she has raised an amazing £1,190 for various charities including Hilbrae Stray Kennels, Cuan Wildlife Rescue, Creature Comforts Rescue and Jelly Exotics.
Keira has been a friendly face at many fun days and craft fairs in Telford and Shrewsbury over the summer, raising awareness for local good causes. Keira hopes to inspire others to do their bit. If it's not possible to fundraise, people could walk the dogs at Hilbrae, volunteer at Cuan Wildlife Rescue or just donate a Payday Pound to Jelly Exotics? There are many ways people can support local animal rescues and other charities and hopefully Keira’s efforts get others to help in some way too.