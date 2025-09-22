Junior cricketers shine at Worfield’s presentation night

Trophies were awarded for Best Batter, Best Bowler, Managers Player & Players Player across all five age groups from U10s to U15s.

Additionally all players were awarded medals for their participation and development, including the All Stars section and the Girls team that won one of the Shropshire Cricket organised Girls Festivals.

The John Hammersley Cup was awarded to U13s player Charlie Clarke for his overall contribution and dedication to the club.

A great celebration to conclude a great season!