Final week to send your donations free, with Evri, to Scope charity shops

Evri, one of the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery companies is proud to support disability equality charity Scope’s donation drive. For the first time, Scope supporters can send donations via Evri’s network at no cost to themselves, or the charity.

Until September 29, Evri will fund the full cost of deliveries for two weeks, making it easier and more convenient than ever for people to contribute to Scope’s vital work. This initiative is part of Evri’s broader commitment to accessibility, following its three-year partnership with Scope announced in October 2024.

Evri and Scope are encouraging people to donate just one good quality item – whether it’s something unworn, unsold online or a missed return. The organisations hope to generate around 6,000 parcels of postal donations which could raise around £90,000.

Lesley Smout, Shop Manager, Scope charity shop, Shrewsbury said: “Our customers are really discerning and love quality brand names. But what really excites our customers when they come into our shop, is our range of handbags. They can’t get enough of them. But, we can’t give our customers what they want without the kind donations from our community. And we’re desperate for them.

“I know for some people, our shop isn’t open at a convenient time, or it costs too much to come into to town to drop off donations. So, I’m thrilled that Scope’s partner, Evri, is helping to make donating so easy and it costs you nothing. You can simply drop off something you no longer love whenever and wherever is convenient to you.

Scope charity shop, Shrewsbury. Assistant shop manager, Mitch Madeley

“Maybe you’ve got a handbag or two in your cupboard and they’re taking up too much space. Or maybe you have some quality brand name outfits that you no longer wear. If that’s the case we’d love you to think about donating them to us. Our customers will love them.

“Every pound we raise can help fund a minute’s call on our free helpline with the average call lasting 15 minutes. Disabled people can receive expert guidance, advice and emotional support, so your donations are vital.

“If you can’t make it to our shop on Claremont Street, our team would love you to send your donations in via Evri. You’ll love the space back and you’ll get a great feeling, knowing you’re helping Scope support disabled people when they need us the most.”

Donating is quick and easy. Step one, visit Evri.com/Scope to create your free parcel label. Step two, package your item using Evri’s packaging guidance. Step three, print a label and drop off the parcel at any of Evri’s ParcelShops or Lockers.

Donated items will then be sorted by a team of Evri volunteers and sent on to Scope shops where they’ll be sold to raise funds to continue Scope’s vital work.

Donations help raise funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. There are 16 million disabled people in the UK and Scope’s free helpline is a lifeline giving guidance, advice and emotional support. With the average call costing £15, every donation helps.

Evri’s partnership with Scope reflects its ambition to become the most accessible parcel delivery company in the UK. Since launching the partnership, Evri has already helped raise £150,000 for Scope and introduced accessibility preferences for consumers – such as requesting more time to get to the door.

Ros Hunt, Director of Ecommerce at Evri, said: “We believe accessibility should be at the heart of everything we do – from how we deliver parcels to how we support our communities. We’re on a journey, and partnering with Scope allows us to make giving easier and more inclusive for everyone. Our recent research highlights that by removing barriers to donation, and using our ParcelShop and Lockers for good, we’re helping ensure that quality items reach the people and places where they can make the biggest difference.”

Scope charity shop is at 12 to 13 Claremont Street, Shrewsbury SY1 1QG.