Ellesmere Bowling Club hosts annual tournament

The sun shone on a strong field of 30 pairs all competing for the prestigious trophy and prize money with excellent bowling on show. Starting the final at around 6.30pm, Mike Dovestan and Chris Probert battled though to win 21-14 against Jack Hazeldine and Ian Howell who went one better than last year when they lost in the semi final.

Previous winners David Cunningham (Ellesmere BC) and his partner Mike Ellison (Northop Hall BC) were narrowly beaten by Mike and Chris, whilst in the other semi finals Jack and Ian defeated Dillion and Jack Williams. Thank you to all the players from numerous clubs that took part in the tournament and hope to see you all next year.

Runners up Jack Hazeldine & Ian Howell

As Doug worked for ETC Sawmills, they very kindly sponsored the event by supplying the prize money, which enabled EBC to make £700 from the day towards the repairs & renovations desperately needed.

Winners Chris Probert & Mike Dovestan

On sale was refreshments of sausage and bacon baps, pork pies supplied by sponsors below, along with a selection of home made cakes made by club members, tea/coffee and the bar was open all day.

Other sponsors who made the day were:

Sainsburys Oswestry, Morrisons Oswestry, Stokes Artisan pork pies, Mere Motors, Sainsburys Whitchurch, Coco Coffee Bar Ellesmere, The Foot Clinic Ellesmere, Cherry Tree Café Ellesmere , Quaintly British Ellesmere, M.E. Evans Butchers Overton, Vermeulen & Sons Ellesmere plus EBC club member for raffle prize contributions, a big thanks to you all.

Semi finalists Dillion & Jack Williams