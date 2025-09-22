Dignitaries and community groups gather for Cosy Hall’s 40th anniversary celebration
2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of Cosy Hall in Newport as a community building. On Saturday (September 20), as part of the programme of celebrations, an event was held at the hall attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner JP, the Mayor of Newport Councillor Thomas Janke, councillors, trustees past and present, the family of Susan Miles MBE, representatives of the many voluntary groups in Newport and regular hirers of the hall.
Entertainment was provided by Newport Male Voice Choir. Chairman of the Cosy Hall management committee, Mark Wiggin, welcomed everyone and introduced Godfrey Spurr treasurer of the Cosy Hall management committee who talked about the history of the building and its rescue from the threat of demolition through the efforts of Susan Miles MBE. The Lord-Lieutenant was then invited to unveil a portrait of Sue Miles and cut the cake.
Councillor Peter Scott said: "I recall the original suggestions for it to be a theatre then a community hall. None of it would have happened without the formidable leader that was the late and much lamented Sue Miles. No one put in more effort than Sue. Truly formidable. She led the way in getting the much needed funding and didn't understand the word no! It simply would not have happened without her. The painting is in her honour and reflects the courage and dignity of one of Newport's true legends."