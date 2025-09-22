Dignitaries and community groups gather for Cosy Hall’s 40th anniversary celebration

Entertainment was provided by Newport Male Voice Choir. Chairman of the Cosy Hall management committee, Mark Wiggin, welcomed everyone and introduced Godfrey Spurr treasurer of the Cosy Hall management committee who talked about the history of the building and its rescue from the threat of demolition through the efforts of Susan Miles MBE. The Lord-Lieutenant was then invited to unveil a portrait of Sue Miles and cut the cake.

Mark Wiggin, Chairman of the Cosy Hall management committee, Mrs Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Councillor Thomas Janke, Newport Town Mayor.

Councillor Peter Scott said: "I recall the original suggestions for it to be a theatre then a community hall. None of it would have happened without the formidable leader that was the late and much lamented Sue Miles. No one put in more effort than Sue. Truly formidable. She led the way in getting the much needed funding and didn't understand the word no! It simply would not have happened without her. The painting is in her honour and reflects the courage and dignity of one of Newport's true legends."

The Lord-Lieutenant unviels the portrait of Susan Miles MBE.

Beryl Evans the portrait artist pictured with the portrait she painted of Susan Miles MBE.