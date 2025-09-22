Community invitation: Be part of Llandrindod Wells’ twinning journey

Llandrindod Wells signed a Twinning Charter with Contrexéville, France in 1992 and with Bad Rappenau, Germany in 2001. Llandrindod Wells and Area Twinning Association exists to develop interchange between the twin towns, and to assist wherever possible in making contacts and arranging visits, we are gratefully supported by Llandrindod Wells Town Council. The Association recognises the need to open up the twinning so that it is accessible to all sectors of our community. It is up to local groups wishing to make links abroad to contact the Twinning Association. The Twinning Association would then endeavour to find a compatible group in our twin towns.

We are keen to see exchange visits being arranged in many areas of society including education, training, and work experience culture, music and the arts, sport and recreation, business and tourism development and social visits.