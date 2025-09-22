Acclaimed craft show returns to Much Wenlock

The Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft’s popular ‘Showing Off’ event is returning to Much Wenlock’s Priory Hall on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19.

From furniture to jewellery, glassware, ceramics and textiles - exceptional items, handmade by designer-makers from across the county, will be on display and available for sale during the weekend.

Glass artist Jane Murphy and ceramicist Caroline Bennett who are exhibiting at Showing Off

“The Priory Hall is starting to feel like home now and we’re thrilled to return for our third show,” says Chair of the Guild, Caroline Bennett.

“Showing Off – our annual designer craft show in Shropshire for many years – has found engaged audiences and a warm welcome in Much Wenlock.

One of Caroline Bennett's ceramic works

“We hope the crowds will come again to support us, enjoy some of the best and most beautiful works our county has to offer and perhaps do some early Christmas shopping!

“Join us for a day that celebrates all that’s beautiful and handcrafted in our region,” Caroline commented.

A chair by Bob Shelton

The show opens at 10am and runs through to 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Priory Hall is on the Bull Ring and all visitors are welcome, with entry being free.

All of the designer makers exhibiting at Showing Off are from the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft and more information about their work can be found at shropshireguild.co.uk.