Telford & Wrekin kitty wins Employee of the Month

We've had clients in tears - send in Gwyn the kitten and those tears turn into a smiles.

Staff feeling overwhelmed and stressed? - send in Gwyn and the relief is instantaneous.

Children when visiting with parents look through our door for him. He is always ready to play or to offer cuddles. This is why he has been awarded employee of the month (payment received in treats).

Gwyn, is our Office kitten who brings bundles of joy to our office.

We know, if we are feeling down or need a moment Gwyn comes to the rescue. As too, should we have upset clients we are happy to have them play and/or cuddle with Gwyn.

Its hardwork being employee of the month!

Nap break!