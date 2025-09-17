Westbeech Group signs off at The Stamp Works as final home is completed

Plot 5 is now ready for occupation and sees the achievement of Westbeech’s tenth residential development across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The Stamp Works is a gated community of five 4 and 5 bedroom homes on a site which was formerly the home of The Bridgnorth Stamp Company Ltd.

Final property at The Stamp Works in Bridgnorth for sale

Set in the heart of Bridgnorth within walking distance of the town’s High Street, The Stamp Works has far reaching views across the town and along the Severn Valley.

The final property, now on sale freehold for £995,000, is a large, detached family home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms and a fitted kitchen designed by Ironbridge Interiors.

Ian Houghton, managing director of Westbeech Group, said: “There has been a shortage of high quality family homes in this picturesque and much sought after area of the country and The Stamp Works has seen strong demand, despite a residential market that has generally been slow this year.”

The accommodation is laid out over two floors. An impressive entrance hall, with a turning staircase, leads to a 25 ft living room with bifold doors to a rear sunny aspect, with a fitted log burner and a bay window to the front. There is also a separate snug/study.

The large, open plan, fitted kitchen with dining area and seating area has a range of quality appliances with bifold doors leading from the family area out on to the garden.

Aerial view of The Stamp Works, Bridgnorth

From the first floor landing, the principal bedroom has a Juliette balcony, dressing room and fully tiled bathroom en-suite with dual vanity hand basins. There are three further double bedrooms, and the family bathroom is also fully tiled with a separate shower. There is access to a large loft space.

The property comes equipped with full fibre broadband, air source central heating and ground floor underfloor heating. Outside, the property has a block paved drive with parking for three cars, access to the double garage with a remote door and a Delta 7 KW EV charging point.

Further details can be viewed online, and viewings can be arranged by calling selling agents Berriman Eaton’s Bridgnorth office on 01746 766499.

Westbeech Group constructs luxury homes across Shropshire and Staffordshire and also has an extensive commercial portfolio in excess of 300,000 sq ft across the Black Country and Birmingham.