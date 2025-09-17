Public invited to RJAH Annual General Meeting 2025

You can join in person in the Oswestry-based hospital’s Lecture Theatre, which can be found at Location 11 on the main hospital corridor.

Alternatively, the hospital is this year offering a remote option, with people able to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams – if you would like to take up this option, then please email rjah.communications@nhs.net to request the joining link.

The meeting will cover the 2024/25 financial year and will feature a number of speakers. Chief Executive Stacey Keegan will present a review of the year and a forward look; newly-appointed Interim Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer Sarah Needham will present the Quality Account for the year; while Chief Finance and Planning Officer Angela Mulholland-Wells will give an overview of the Trust’s Annual Accounts.

Proceedings will be chaired by Harry Turner, the Trust Chair, who will also present the Council of Governors’ Report for the year.

Harry said: “The Annual General Meeting is an opportunity for the organisation to reflect on the highs and lows of the year, and to identify its priorities for the coming period.

“We will cover our progress with our bold five-year strategy for growth and our work alongside our partners in the Shropshire Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System.

“There will also be time to look back on the highlights of the past year – including the opening of our extended Theatre block, which was a significant milestone for our efforts to improve access to care; as well as our re-signing of the Armed Forces covenant and much more.”

The AGM will also feature a keynote presentation from Lisa Davies Jones, Nurse Manager of the hospital’s Pre-Operative Assessment Unit. Lisa will be speaking on the organisation’s ‘Waiting Well’ initiative to ensure patients are well supported while they are waiting for surgery.

Chief Executive Stacey Keegan added: “The 2024/25 year was another busy one for all of us at RJAH. We have our challenges right now, but we also have so much to be proud of as well. All of this will be covered at our AGM.

“We would be delighted to have as many members of the public as possible join us for proceedings and look forward to welcoming them on the day.”