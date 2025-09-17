Online tickets launched for Child to Parent Abuse Safeguarding conference

The one-day Breaking the Silence event to be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club in Shropshire on Tuesday, October 14, marks the first time PEGS has held its annual conference in person.

Due to the demand from professionals around the UK and further afield, PEGS has now released a limited number of virtual tickets, enabling attendees to watch the event online.

Breaking the Silence will focus on the links between safeguarding and Child to Parent Abuse (CPA), a type of domestic abuse thought to impact up to 10% of UK households, with prominent speakers taking to the stage to highlight research, best practice and their own expert insights. In addition, a number of workshops are taking place focused on aspects such as abuse towards older people and spiritual or ritual abuse, and how these link with CPA.

PEGS Founder Michelle John said: “We have received an unprecedented amount of interest from people unable to make it to Shropshire on the day who are still very eager to attend, hence the decision to launch virtual tickets and extend the event into a hybrid conference.

“In-person tickets will remain on sale alongside the virtual offerings, to enable professionals such as social workers, healthcare workers, emergency services responders and education staff to choose how best to take part in Breaking the Silence.

“Whether attendees are in the room on the day, or accessing the event online from another part of the world, we’re confident they will gain some amazing insights from our speakers – which they can take away and use in their course of their work to enhance the support they are able to provide to those affected by CPA.

“By sharing current best practice, highlighting policies and best ways of working, and by collaborating to tackle these issues, we can all learn from each other and collectively provide more effective identification of CPA, and support for parents, carers and guardians.”

To find out more about Breaking the Silence, see the full list of speakers and workshops, and secure a ticket, visit: pegsevents.co.uk

PEGS is a leading UK social enterprise focused on Child to Parent Abuse, with four main aims: supporting parents, training professionals, influencing policy, and raising awareness. Set up in 2020, PEGS has supported thousands of parents, carers and guardians; trained organisations around the UK; helped shape and develop numerous policies; and highlighted CPA through major mainstream media outlets and social media campaigns.