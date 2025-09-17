National mindfulness partnership aims to help more Shropshire communities access wellbeing support in autumn

A new national partnership between Oxford Mindfulness Foundation and Parkinson’s UK is aiming to increase access to mindfulness for those living with Parkinson’s, as well as their family members and carers across the UK.

Why Mindfulness?

Mindfulness is more than just meditation – it’s a practical way to bring presence and steadiness into everyday life, even in the midst of difficulty. For those living with Parkinson’s, research suggests that mindfulness can offer meaningful support.

One recent study found that a mindfulness programme designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s led to a significant reduction in anxiety and depression, along with improvements in cognitive function and motor symptoms, including posture, walking, and muscle stiffness.

The improvements in cognitive function were not only measurable at the end of the programme but continued at follow-up too.

Another study combining eight trials found that mindfulness and meditation significantly improved motor function (as measured by the standard Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale) and cognitive ability.

This new collaboration will help us bring those benefits to more people, through tailored programmes and accessible resources designed in collaboration with the Parkinson’s community.

Additional studies show that mindfulness may also help ease some of the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, including mood changes, cognitive impairments, fatigue, and even sleep disturbances and digestive problems.

As the research grows, so does the case for making mindfulness more widely available as part of holistic care.

Including the people who support the Parkinson’s community

A Parkinson’s diagnosis affects more than just the individual. Often, family members – especially spouses – take on a caring role, navigating emotional, physical, and practical demands that can lead to stress, exhaustion, and a decline in their own wellbeing.

In one study, over 65% of caregivers reported a moderate to severe caregiving burden. The research also showed that higher levels of mindfulness were linked with lower stress and higher quality of life – particularly in areas like physical resilience and the ability to maintain day-to-day roles.

In other words, as caregivers became more mindful, their sense of strain reduced and their ability to cope improved.

Another review found similar results across multiple studies: mindfulness helped reduce anxiety, depression, and overall carer burden in those supporting loved ones with chronic illnesses.

While mindfulness doesn’t take away the challenges, it may provide a lifeline – helping carers feel less overwhelmed, more supported, and more connected to what matters most.

We’re excited for what this partnership can offer, and we look forward to learning from the community as we continue to explore how mindfulness can support wellbeing in every aspect of life with Parkinson’s.

Speaking about the new partnership, Anna Castiaux, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson’s UK, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with Oxford Mindfulness Foundation and to help the Parkinson’s community access more wellbeing resources and tools to live well with the condition.

“I’m delighted to be able to share more information and advice about the physical and mental benefits of mindfulness, and I hope that the collective community will use the app going forward.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to support people living with Parkinson’s, their carers and relatives, or anyone else with a connection to the condition and it’s great to be involved in the development of the app and new resources.”

“We're excited for what this partnership can offer, and we look forward to learning from the community as we continue to explore how mindfulness can support well-being in every aspect of life with Parkinson's.”