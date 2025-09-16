Pivotal moment for Shropshire Rotary Club

…the induction of only its second woman member.

And as he presented Joycelin Hoyland with her lapel pin, Rotarian Gareth Watkins, secretary of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said: “We really do need more women members.

“I really do hope you are a catalyst for many more. I hope we get more women into the club because we do need that.”

Joycelin, who lives in Shawbury from which the Rotary club originally took its name, is chair of governors of Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

And it was through the college that she met Rotarian Colin Sharp who is chair of the audit committee.

He told Rotarians at Joycelin’s induction: “I’ve known her for two-and-a-half years when she joined the board at Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

“I heard that her father was a Rotarian and so I said ‘why don’t you join?’ I am very pleased that she has.”

Concluding the induction, Gareth added: “I am delighted you are joining Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club. You know about the concept of service either in the community or wider internationally and the Rotary mantra which is service above self.

“You are only the second woman to join this club and I am delighted to present your Rotary badge which I hope you will wear with pride.

“I hope you will become a full and active member and help us in all our activities – particularly our fundraising.”

In response, Joycelin told members: “I am sure it will be an interesting journey. I’ve received a lot of encouragement from a room full of gentlemen which has been very heart warming.

“I am very much looking forward to being an active member.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, including membership, can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk