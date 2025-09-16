Invitation to open evening at Ysgol Rhiwabon

The school will be holiday an Open Evening on Thursday, October 2, from 6pm to 8pm - come and join us on to see the school in action.

Key dates

Admission forms available: September 1, 2025

Closing date for on-time applications: November 3, 2025

Allocation period: November 4, 2025 to January 5, 2026

Secondary Offer date: March 2, 2026

Deadline for appeals: March 20, 2026

Join the new Year 7

The link to the online application process can be found here: wrexham.gov.uk/service/school-admissions/secondary-admissions

Ysgol Rhiwabon, Pont Adam, Ruabon, Wrexham LL14 6BTysgolrhiwabon.co.uk

