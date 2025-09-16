Invitation to open evening at Ysgol Rhiwabon
The admission process to join Ysgol Rhiwabon is now open and will close on November 3.
By contributor Giles Evans
Published
Last updated
The school will be holiday an Open Evening on Thursday, October 2, from 6pm to 8pm - come and join us on to see the school in action.
Key dates
Admission forms available: September 1, 2025
Closing date for on-time applications: November 3, 2025
Allocation period: November 4, 2025 to January 5, 2026
Secondary Offer date: March 2, 2026
Deadline for appeals: March 20, 2026
The link to the online application process can be found here: wrexham.gov.uk/service/school-admissions/secondary-admissions
Ysgol Rhiwabon, Pont Adam, Ruabon, Wrexham LL14 6BTysgolrhiwabon.co.uk