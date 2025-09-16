Shropshire Star
Invitation to open evening at Ysgol Rhiwabon

The admission process to join Ysgol Rhiwabon is now open and will close on November 3.

By contributor Giles Evans
Published
Last updated

The school will be holiday an Open Evening on Thursday, October 2, from 6pm to 8pm - come and join us on to see the school in action.

Key dates

  • Admission forms available: September 1, 2025

  • Closing date for on-time applications: November 3, 2025

  • Allocation period: November 4, 2025 to January 5, 2026

  • Secondary Offer date: March 2, 2026

  • Deadline for appeals: March 20, 2026

Join the new Year 7

The link to the online application process can be found here: wrexham.gov.uk/service/school-admissions/secondary-admissions

