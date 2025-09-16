Future of Gains Park Community Hall: Residents invited to share ideas
Gains Park Community Hall are holding a meeting for all local residents to share their visions and ideas for the future uses of the hall.
By contributor Dennis Onions
This informal meeting will be followed by an Annual General Meeting and will be happening at Gains Park Community Hall, Pensfold Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury SY3 5HF on Monday, 13 at 7.30pm.
Nominations for the committee can be emailed to sparky@gainsparkhall.org or in person on the night.
All are welcome!