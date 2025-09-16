Families move into new homes at Guilsfield

In the heart of Powys, are 28 recently completed homes. The new development is the result of a £8.7 million scheme, which has been built to provide access to affordable places to live, which are vital to the long-term sustainability of communities across Wales.

These high-quality, safe, warm homes, constructed with Welsh timber-frames, have been built with energy-efficiency in mind; ensuring that they will be economical to run and boast sustainable credentials.

Where possible, the construction has been done using locally sourced materials, and with a local workforce and suppliers; strengthening community ties and putting money into the local economy.

Danielle Gray and Stephen Gray (pictured above) said: “We’re seeing our new home for the first time today and think it’s amazing. It’s a massive relief to be moving in after being in temporary accommodation for two years."

Families moving into these homes, many who have been awaiting a suitable and affordable place to live for many years, are thrilled to be able to stay connected with their local community; living, working, and contributing to the area which they call home.

“It’s been a battle as we were living in housing with carbon monoxide leakage so to be offered a home here has been a light at the end of the tunnel for us all.

“We love the whole thing and as our children have additional needs, the space of having four bedrooms will really benefit us. Our boys are autistic and were sharing a bedroom before, so to have their own rooms makes a massive difference.

“The garden is great and I’m speechless at everything! The house has everything we need.

“It is my daughter’s sixth birthday today, and I can’t think of a better present for her!”

Stuart Hughes, development project manager at ClwydAlyn (pictured left) said: “We are delighted to welcome 28 families into their new homes today. At a time when the housing crisis continues to price so many residents out of the private rental market, it is more important than ever that we offer safe, secure, and affordable homes.

“As a responsible landlord, we are committed to not only building homes; but creating places where families and individuals can truly thrive.

“These homes have been developed with sustainability at their core, to help residents lower fuel bills while reducing environmental impact.

“We hope that these safe, warm homes will provide a foundation for our new residents to flourish.”

Energy-efficiency measures in the new homes include solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that families are now moving into their new homes in Guilsfield, thanks to the partnership between ClwydAlyn, Powys County Council, and Welsh Government.

“This development is a fantastic example of how we’re tackling the housing emergency in Powys – by delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that are affordable and built with sustainability at their core. These homes will not only help reduce fuel poverty but also support the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“By working closely with housing association partners like ClwydAlyn, we’re committed to creating thriving communities and ensuring that everyone has access to a safe, secure place to call home.”