Faces We Love: A celebration of portraiture at VAN Gallery

Faces We Love is a new exhibition exploring our timeless fascination with the human face and the features of animals through a diverse mix of artworks, on now until October 11, at the Visual Art Network (VAN) Gallery in the Darwin Shopping Centre.

From the very first cave paintings, some 27,000 years ago, humans have been compelled to represent faces. Babies can recognise familiar faces from as young as two to four months, and throughout history artists have continued to immortalise what it means to be human through portraiture. Faces We Love draws on this rich tradition, offering both realistic and abstract interpretations that capture character, mood, personality and emotion.

Faces We Love brings together the work of 21 artists and makers, each rising to the challenge of representing human and animal features in 2D and 3D forms. The result is a powerful experience that celebrates individuality while reflecting our shared human instinct to connect through recognition.

"Broken Beauty" by Julie Goldthorpe

In addition to the main exhibition, 29 more artists and makers are showcasing ceramics, glass, jewellery and textiles across the gallery, highlighting the incredible breadth of creativity in Shropshire and beyond.

Visitors will also discover five specially curated displays, with three artists creating their own unique installations on the Artists’ Boards and two makers shaping the Makers’ Space. These personal curations offer an intimate glimpse into the creative process, allowing visitors to engage with the work in a more direct and personal way.

Run entirely by volunteer members, VAN Gallery not only showcases exciting new work but also plays an active role in promoting and lobbying for the visual arts across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Whether you are drawn to the precision of realism, the mystery of abstraction, or the joy of discovering new makers, Faces We Love offers something for everyone.