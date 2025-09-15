Council cutting carbon footprint and costs with energy saving project

The project, supported by a grant of £23,775 from Carno Wind Farm through Windfall (Mid Wales Community Energy Trust), has delivered:

32 x 445W solar panels, generating up to 15.4kw of renewable energy

28.8kw of battery storage, ensuring that excess energy can be stored and used when needed

Since installation at the beginning of September, the system has already reduced CO₂ emissions by 332.8kg and cut 208kWh of usage from the grid, helping the Council to save money while reducing its environmental impact.

The solar panels installed on the Town Council Offices and Tourist Information Centre in Welshpool.

Councillor Dr Ben Gwalchmai, who led on the grant for the project, said: "This project is a clear step towards a greener, more sustainable Welshpool.

“By investing in renewable energy and battery storage, we are not only cutting costs for our taxpayers but also leading by example in reducing our carbon footprint."

The council is now in the process of securing the appropriate documentation so that surplus energy can be exported back to the grid, generating an income for the council.

The savings generated will help the council reinvest in local services, while the reduction in emissions contributes to tackling climate change at a local level.