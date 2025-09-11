Step back in time at Classic & Retro Show with cars, music and family fun this weekend

Full access to Trentham Gardens, playgrounds and activities included. Kids go free! There will be a range of hot food options and the Trentham Gardens cafe will also be open throughout the show. You can also browse the many fantastic shopping stalls, with traders offering a wide range of lovely items.

Trentham Gardens. Picture: Classic Motor Events

There will be a team of judges in attendance to select winners with an award ceremony taking place by the lake at 3pm. Motoring history will be brought to life for all the family to enjoy! The event is open from 10am - 4pm for general admission, and 8am - 10am for exhibiting vehicles.

It's a day not to be missed with fun for everyone. Come and join us for a day of fun by the lake. For advance tickets visit: classicmotorevents.com/more-info-trentham-gardens/ or pay on the day.

