Wrekin Rotary Cub collect for Marie Curie

Marie Curie nurses and other healthcare professionals provide “hospice at home” care for people facing terminal illness, emotional support for patients and their families and bereavement support for those left behind.

Over two weeks, the Rotarians collected £1,032.25 – enough to pay for 49 hours of nursing care.

Marie Curie is Morrisons’ charity of the year and this total was made possible by the friendly and helpful staff at Lawley and, of course, the generosity of the customers.

As well as helping with fundraising, Wrekin Rotary Club members are keen to provide practical help in the community. So if your charity or non-profit organisation could use some hands-on help, please let us know by emailing sue_c_harris@lineone.net.