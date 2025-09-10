NFU Back British Farming Day celebrates Shropshire farmers and food production

As the county and country celebrates today (10 September), the public has once again shown unwavering support for farmers and growers, voting them as the second most respected profession in the UK for the third year running.

With new Ministers in Defra, the day offers an opportunity to make a strong case for county farming to a new government team with the NFU and farmers committed to pressing the case in Westminster but also with local politicians in their constituencies.

The NFU’s latest Farmer Favourability Survey demonstrates the public really values farmers for producing high-quality food, caring for animals and protecting the countryside – often in the face of extreme weather and economic pressures. Ranking farmers and growers second only to our fantastic nurses.

Back British Farming

The survey also found:

•92% people feel it’s important Britain has a productive farming sector.

•89% say British farms should grow as much food as possible to support national food security.

Mark Meadows on farm

•More than three-quarters of respondents trust British food is produced to high-food standards, more than overseas producers.

The NFU took Back British Farming Day to Westminster calling on the government to recognise and reflect on this continued public support with policies that truly value domestic food production and farming’s environmental delivery.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “British farming is the bedrock of the country’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink – worth over £150 billion to the economy and supporting more than four million jobs. Just as we rightly celebrate the strength of our food and drink sector, we must also recognise and invest in the people who make it possible: our farmers and growers.

Wildflowers for pollinators next to a cereal crop

“Back British Farming Day is about recognising the value of our farmers – not just for the food they produce, but for the role they play in our communities, our economy and our environment. And clearly, the public is behind us."

While the public support is hugely appreciated, many farmers and growers face growing challenges. The average farm carries significant debts just to stay afloat, while nearly half of all farm businesses are tenanted and do not own their most valuable asset – the land they farm.

With the average age of a farmer now 60-years-old, long-term investment and succession planning is becoming increasingly more difficult.

Farmers continue to invest heavily in the wider economy, support rural tourism and diversify their businesses to stay resilient. But to secure the future of British farming, the NFU is calling for urgent action to improve farm profitability, protect domestic food production and ensure fair standards in trade.

Farmer Mark Meadows, NFU Midlands regional board vice chair, who represents farmers across the county and rest of the region echoed Mr Bradshaw’s comments.

He said: “I think it’s great that in its 10th year Back British Farming Day is showcasing the very best of British agriculture and horticulture, the passion and enthusiasm we have for the environment, welfare of livestock and production of wholesome, nutritious food that people need.

“I would like to thank people for their continued support, would urge them to buy British when they can and I would impress on our MPs from all parties the need for progressive policies that allow family farms to have the confidence to invest and grow the economy.”

Mr Bradshaw said county farms and those across the country needed that confidence to invest for the future.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw

He said: “Key to the long-term future of our farms is improving the profitability of sustainable food production.

"One simple thing the government can do is the right thing on inheritance tax to avoid bereaved farming families having to fork out for an unaffordable tax bill – something we know the public stands behind.

“Our submission to the government’s Farm Profitability Review outlines how it has the potential to improve competitiveness and profitability, helping to underpin national food security and meet our domestic environmental targets.

“As we mark 10 years of Back British Farming Day, the NFU remains committed to championing a thriving future for British agriculture – one built on public trust, political partnership and pride in our homegrown food.”