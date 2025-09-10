Money Matters: How to cut your energy costs ahead of the price cap rise

With a higher energy price cap coming into force on October 1 and the warm summer days seemingly behind us, many households are worried about keeping their bills down over the months ahead.

It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to curbing your energy use, but the good news is that small changes can add up to noticeable savings.

Simple actions to make your home more energy efficient, like fitting draught excluders around windows and doors, can stop warm air escaping.

Swapping old bulbs for LEDs can cut lighting costs by as much as 80%, and lowering your thermostat by just one degree could trim heating bills by up to 10% without you really feeling the difference.

Using heating timers also helps keep your home warm when you need it, without you having to pay for heat when you don’t.

Big household appliances can use a lot of energy. Washing clothes at 30 degrees, line-drying laundry where possible, and switching devices off fully instead of leaving them on standby are all good habits. Turning appliances off at the plug alone could save around £50 a year.

Dan Bebbington

It's also a good time to check you’re on the best energy tariff. Suppliers offer different deals, and it’s worth checking whether you’re on the best one for you.

If you’re on a price-capped offer, it’s definitely worth shopping around to see if you could sign up to a fixed-term deal that undercuts the price cap. Online comparison sites can help you review options.

There is financial support available for people struggling with bills. Schemes like the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payment (both of which have broadened their eligibility criteria since last winter) can make a big difference, and some charities and energy providers offer grants too.

If you’re unsure where to start, organisations such as Citizens Advice and the Energy Saving Trust provide free, practical guidance on managing energy use and accessing financial support.

If you’re a Wrekin Housing Group customer, our Money Matters team is here to help with tailored energy advice.