Ludlow Town Council invites public feedback on bus shelter installation

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving bus travel accessibility and comfort, Ludlow Town Council aims to install one new bus shelter annually.

In addition to new installations, the council has invested in upgrades to existing infrastructure, such as the Mill Street shelter that has recently undergone refurbishment. Improvements to the Henley Road shelter are also planned for later this year.

Upgraded bus shelter in Ludlow. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

Members of the public are encouraged to share their suggestions on where new shelters are most needed. Feedback can be submitted via an online survey which will run until 31 October 2025.

