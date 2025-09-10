Horsehay Horticultural Society Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show class results
From giant marrows to delicate flower arrangements and beautifully crafted handiwork, the Horsehay Horticultural Society’s annual show once again highlighted the talents of local growers and makers. Below are the results for the 2025 classes:
Section One; Vegetables
Horsehay Top Tray:
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 1A Five Potatoes (white):
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Hillary Betts
3rd Christine Leavesley
Class 1B Five Potatoes (coloured):
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells
3rd Steve Lawton
Class 1C Three Onions (sets):
1st Pat Culling
2nd Geoff Owen
3rd Colin Foster
Class 1D Three Onions (seeds):
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Peter Cork
3rd Pat Culling
Class 1E Six Shallots (little):
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Colin Foster
3rd HLC School
Class 1F Six Shallots (large):
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Colin Foster
3rd Steve Lawton
Class 1G Three carrots:
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Pat Culling
3rd Christine Leavesley
Class 1H Three Parsnips:
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Shirley Newman
Class 1J Three Beetroot:
1st Colin Foster
2nd Nigel Green
3rd Geoff Owen
Class 1K Two Leeks (Any Variety):
1st Shirley Newman
2nd Geoff Owen
Section Two; Vegetables/Fruit
Class 2A Five Cooking Apples:
1st Pat Davies
2nd Monia Beddoes
3rd Donna James
Class 2B Five Dessert Apples:
1st Pat Davies
2nd Pam Rudge
3rd Howard Betts
Class 2C Six Pods of Peas:
1st Nigel Green
Class 2D Nine Runner Beans:
1st Pat Culling
2nd Peter Cork
3rd Carol Liversage
Class 2E Six Chillies:
1st Liz Pinfield-Wells
2nd Geoff Owen
3rd Kieren Weston
Highly Commended Colin Foster
Class 2F One Vegetable Marrow:
1st Liz Pinfield-Wells
2nd Chris Wheeler
3rd Judy Driscall
Class 2G Six Tomatoes:
1st Geoff Owen
2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells
3rd Chris Wheeler
Class 2H Six Cherry Tomatoes:
1st Carol Pountney
2nd Nigel Green
3rd Moira Beddoes
Class 2J One Cucumber:
1st Liz Pinfield-Wells
2nd Geoff Owen
3rd Carol Liversage
Class 2K A Collection of Vegetables Within a box:
1st Pat Culling
2nd Liz Pinfield -Wells
3rd Dale Severy-Pallatina
Section Three; Novice Section
Class 3A A collection of Vegetables three kinds of own choice in a box:
1st Vanessa Davies
2nd Ziggy Evans - Salisbury
3rd Ladygrove School
Class 3B Four Runner Beans:
1st Harry Luscott
2nd Pam Rudge
3rd Dale Severy-Pallatina
Class 3C Four Potatoes (Red or White):
1st Vicki Haynes
2nd Ladygrove School
3rd HLC School
Class 3D Four Tomatoes:
1st Carol Poutney
2nd C Simmonds
3rd DCA Garden
Class 3E Four Cherry Tomatoes:
1st Nigel Green
2nd Alison Edwards
3rd C Simmonds
Class 3F Four Pods of Peas:
1st Nigel Green
Class 3G Three Chillies:
1st A Barlow
2nd Jen Barlow
3rd Faith Graham
Highly Commended Peter Cork
Class 3H One Item of Wonky Vegetable /Fruit:
1st Shirley Newman
2nd Jean Whitfield
3rd Codie Worthington
Class 3J One Vase of Cut Flowers Max 7 stems:
1st Jen Barlow
2nd Pam Rudge
Class 3K One Pot plant (flower):
No entries
Section Four Flowers and Foliage
Horsehay Top Vase:
1st Pat Culling
2nd A Barlow
Class 4A One Specimen Gladioli:
No Entries
Class 4B Three Gladioli:
No Entries
Class 4C One Specimen Rose:
1st Steve Lawton
2nd Helen Severy-Pallatina
3rd Terry Lane
Highly Commended Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 4D Three Roses:
1st Bec Brassington
2nd Colin Foster
3rd Gail Bonella-Foster
Class 4E One Vase of Cut flowers:
1st Kieren Weston
2nd James Shanahan
3rd Pat Davies
Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina
Class 4F One vase of mixed cut annuals:
No Entries
Class 4G One Vase of Cut Grasses:
1st Meg Bourton
Class 4H One Vase of Cut Foliage:
1st Meg Bourton
2nd Kieren Weston
3rd Pam Rudge
Highly Commended Ladygrove School
Class 4J One Vase of Sweet Peas:
1st Pat Davies
Section 5; Dahlias and Chrysanthemums
Class 5A One Specimen Dahlia:
1st Pat Davies
2nd Pat Culling
3rd Jan Chapman
Highly Commended A Barlow
Class 5B Three Dahlias:
1st Pat Collins
2nd A Barlow
3rd Jen Barlow
Highly Commended Colin Foster
Class 5C Five Dahlias:
1st Colin Foster
2nd Jen Barlow
3rd Steve Lawton
Class 5D One Specimen Chrysanthemums:
1st Colin Foster
Class 5E Three Chrysanthemums:
No Entries
Class 5F Five Chrysanthemums:
No Entries
Section 6; Pot Plants
Class 6A One Fuchsia:
1st Deb Tovey
2nd Chris Jackson
3rd Chris Wheeler
Class 6B One Geranium/Pelargonium:
1st Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 6C One Bonsai:
1st Susan Shaw
Class 6D One Orchid in flower:
1st Liz Pinfield-Wells
2nd Helen Severy-Pallatina
3rd Kieren Weston
Class 6E One Cacti or Succulent:
1st Kieren Weston
2nd Hillary Betts
3rd Deb Tovey
Highly Commended Monica Griffiths
Class 6F One Pot of Any Fruit or Veg Plant:
1st Jean Whitfield
2nd Deb Tovey
3rd A Barlow
Class 6G One Herb Plant any Variety:
1st Gail Bonella-Foster
2nd Archie Barnett
3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 6H One Flowering Plant:
1st Terry Carr
2nd Leesha Crocombe
3rd Archie Barnett
Class 6J One Foliage Plant:
1st Gail Bonella-Foster
2nd Moira Beddoes
3rd Jill Edwards
Highly Commended Monica Griffiths
Section 7; Floral Art
Class 7A VE Day 80th Anniversary:
1st Deb Tovey
2nd Patricia Kelly
3rd Pat Culling
Class 7B Love Nature:
1st Deb Tovey
2nd Jean Whitfield
3rd Anna Barnett
Class 7C “Picture This”:
1st Deb Tovey
2nd Pat Culling
3rd Patricia Kelly
Class 7D Little Gem:
1st Helen Severy-Pallatina
2nd Lesley Worthington
3rd Archie Barnett
Highly Commended Meg Bourton
Class 7E Petite Design:
1st Deb Tovey
2nd Faith Graham
3rd Patricia Kelly
Class 7F Novice Class “My Left Shoe”:
1st Louise O’Toole
2nd Viv Harris-Payne
3rd Patricia Kelly
Section 8; Handicrafts
Class 8A A Hand Knitted Garment:
1st Pamela Harris
2nd Sandra Teague
3rd Carol Pountney
Class 8B A Crochet Item:
1st Heather Peal
2nd Pamela Harris
3rd Debbie Reynolds
Highly Commended Angeline Wheeler
Class 8C An item Of Homemade Jewellery:
1st Vicki Haynes
2nd Lynda Rhodes
3rd Marie Rhodes
Class 8D An Item of Decoupage or Collage:
1st Jean Bryce
2nd Lynda Rhodes
3rd Debbie Reynolds
Highly Commended Marie Rhodes
Class 8E A Handmade Greeting Card:
1st Marie Wheeler
2nd Angeline Wheeler
3rd Anne Macleod
Class 8F A Crafted Item Not in Any Other Class:
1st Pamela Harris
2nd Matthew Atreides
3rd Hilary Betts
Highly Commended Lesley Worthington
Class 8G A Painting In any Medium:
1st Angela Porteons
2nd Marie Rhodes
3rd Peter Liversage
Highly Commended Callum Crocombe
Class 8H Any Item of Embroidery:
1st Lynda Rhodes
2nd Jan Chapman
3rd Pamela Harris
Class 8J Any item Of Sewing Hand or Machine:
1st Pamela Harris
2nd Heather Peal
3rd Lynda Rhodes
Section 9; Cookery
Class 9A One Jar of Jam (Stone Fruit):
1st Hilary Betts
2nd Gail Bonella-Foster
3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 9B One Jar of Jam (Soft Fruit):
1st Vanessa Davies
2nd Steve Lawton
3rd Chris Leavesley
Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina
Class 9C One Jar of Jelly:
1st Bec Brassington
2nd Jan Chapman
3rd Vanessa Davies
Highly Commended Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 9D One Jar of Chutney:
1st Gail Bonella-Foster
2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells
3rd Helen Severy-Pallatina
Highly Commended Hilary Betts
Class 9E One Apple Pie:
1st Bec Brassington
2nd Carol Pountney
Class 9F Tea Loaf:
1st Carol Liversage
2nd Susan Mitchell
3rd Donna James
Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina
Class 9G A Victoria Sandwich:
1st Carol Pountney
2nd Bec Brassington
3rd Helen Severy-Pallatina
Class 9H 6 Jam Tarts:
1st Gail Bonella-Foster
2nd Carol Pountney
Class 9J Bakewell Tart:
1st Carol Pountney
2nd Gail Bonella-Foster
Class 9K A Loaf of Bread:
1st Bec Brassington
2nd Dale Severy-Pallatina
Class 9L “What a Disaster”:
1st Gail Bonella-Foster
2nd Donna James
Class 9M Six Large Eggs:
1st Lesley Worthington
2nd Callum Crocombe
3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells
Class 9N Six Bantam Eggs:
1st Leesha Crocombe
2nd Peter Cork
Section 10; Photography
Class 10A On the Farm:
1st Liz Pinfield-Wells
2nd Louise O’Toole
3rd Leesha Crocombe
Highly Commended Gina Evans
Class 10B “Peek A Boo”:
1st Pat Culling
2nd Leesha Crocombe
3rd Alan Edwards
Highly Commended Marie Rhodes
Class 10C Four Legged Friends:
1st Tia Childs
2nd Tess Barnett
3rd Meg Bourton
Highly Commended Bec Brassington
Class 10D “Green Meets Grey”:
1st Peter Liversage
2nd Marie Rhodes
3rd Archie Barnett
Highly Commended Deb Tovey
Class 10E V E Day:
1st Archie Barnett
Class 10F Close up/Marco:
1st Steve O’Toole
2nd Leesha Crocombe
3rd Meg Bourton
Highly Commended A Barlow
Junior Section
Class JS1 Paint a hard-boiled egg 5 years of age or under:
1st Rowan Walker
2nd Zach Davies
Class JS2 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 5 or Under:
No Entries
Class JS3 Make a Toilet tube tree Age 5 or Under:
1st Seth Horler
2nd Rowan Walker
3rd Hallie Walker
Highly Commended Zach Davies
Class JS4 Make an Animal out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 5 or Under:
1st Zach Davies
2nd Rowan Walker
Class JS5 Paint a hard-boiled egg Age 6-10 years old:
1st Charlie Tovey
2nd Isaac Walker
3rd Callum Crocombe
Joint Highly Commended Albert Pinfield-Wells/Ruben Tidman-Poole
Class JS6 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 6-10 years old:
1st Ellie Phillips
2nd Albert Pinfield-Wells
Class JS7 Make a toilet tube tree Age 6-10 years old:
1st Josh Horler
2nd Isaac Walker
3rd Charlie Tovey
Highly Commended Ellie Phillips
Class JS8 Make a Character out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 6-10 years old:
1st Albert Pinfield-Wells
2nd Harley Bennett
3rd Jessica Readon
Highly Commended Luke Reardon
Class JS9 Make a Garden in a Seed Tray Age 6-10 years old:
1st Charlie Tovey
2nd Albert Pinfield-wells
3rd Ziggy Evans- Salisbury
Class JS10 Paint a boiled egg Age 11-16 years old:
No Entries
Class JS11 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 11-16 years old:
No Entries
Class JS12 Make a Lego Model Age 11-16 years old:
No Entries
Class JS13 Make a Character out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 11-16 years old:
No Entries
Class JS14 Make a Garden in a Seed Tray Age 11-16 years old:
No Entries
Class JS15 Create a Crafted Item in any Medium Age 11-16 years old:
No Entries
Trophy Winners 2025
Telford Development Corporation Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 1,2,3,4,5,6):
Geoff Owen
Directors Cup (Best exhibit in section 1, Vegetable Section):
Geoff Owen
Dawley Hamlets Horticultural Trophy (Best exhibit in section 2, Fruit/Veg Section):
Pat Culling
The Presidents Trophy (Best exhibit in section 3, Novice Section):
Vanessa Davies
Enid Follington Salver (Best exhibit in section 4, Flowers & foliage Section):
Kieren Weston
Daisy Walder Rose Bowl (Best Rose exhibit):
Bec Brassington
Percy Bullock Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 4 & 5):
Bec Brassington
Garden News Shield for Dahlias (Best Dahlia exhibit in section 5, Dahlias & Chrysanthemums Section):
Pat Culling
Parish Council Steering Group Rose Bowl (Best exhibit in section 7, Floral Art Section):
Deborah Tovey Nee-Rhodes
Barbara Bates Memorial Trophy (Best novice exhibit in section 7 Floral Art):
Louise O’Toole
Meadowdale Trophy (Best Chrysanthemum exhibit in Section 5 Dahlias & Chrysanthemums):
Not Awarded
Society Tray (Best exhibit in section 8, Handicrafts Section):
Heather Peal
The Daisy Walder Trophy for cookery (Best exhibit in section 9, Cookery section):
Lesley Worthington
C.B.C. Salver for Photography (Best exhibit in section 10, Photography Section):
Tia Childs
The Alice Rickus Memorial Shield (Best miniature in section 7 Floral Art):
Helen Severy-Pallatina
The Joe Goodall Memorial Trophy (Best Gladioli section 4 Flowers & Foliage):
Not Awarded
The Darlington Trophy (Best exhibit in section 5 class "D" specimen chrysanthemum):
Colin Foster
The Joan Tarr Memorial Shield (Best Apple Pie class "9E"):
Bec Brassington
The Geoff Onions Memorial Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 7,8,9 & 10):
Tia Childs
The Walter Purcell Trophy (Best Plant in Show):
Deborah Tovey Nee-Rhodes
Ann & Brian Rhodes Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Class 10A On the Farm):
Liz Pinfield-Wells
The Daphne Jones Memorial Trophy (Best exhibit in Class 8J, An Item of Sewing):
Pamela Harris
The Hollis Family Trophy (Best exhibit in Class 6E, Best Cacti/Succulent):
Kieren Weston
The Nigel Green Egg Trophy (Best Egg exhibit):
Lesley Worthington
The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section one under 5's):
Zach Davies
The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section two 6 - 10 years old):
Albert Pinfield-Wells
The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section three 11 - 16 years old):
Not Awarded
The Daisy Rhodes Memorial Trophy Best Overall exhibit in the Junior Section:
Zach Davies