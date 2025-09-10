Shropshire Star
Horsehay Horticultural Society Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show class results

From giant marrows to delicate flower arrangements and beautifully crafted handiwork, the Horsehay Horticultural Society’s annual show once again highlighted the talents of local growers and makers. Below are the results for the 2025 classes:

By contributor De Tobvey
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Horsehay Horticultural Society Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show class results
Horsehay Horticultural Society Trophies. Picture: Deb Tovey

Section One; Vegetables

Horsehay Top Tray:

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 1A Five Potatoes (white):

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Hillary Betts

  • 3rd Christine Leavesley

Class 1B Five Potatoes (coloured):

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 3rd Steve Lawton

Class 1C Three Onions (sets):

  • 1st Pat Culling

  • 2nd Geoff Owen

  • 3rd Colin Foster

Class 1D Three Onions (seeds):

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Peter Cork

  • 3rd Pat Culling

Class 1E Six Shallots (little):

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Colin Foster

  • 3rd HLC School

Class 1F Six Shallots (large):

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Colin Foster

  • 3rd Steve Lawton

Class 1G Three carrots:

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Pat Culling

  • 3rd Christine Leavesley

Class 1H Three Parsnips:

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Shirley Newman

Class 1J Three Beetroot:

  • 1st Colin Foster

  • 2nd Nigel Green

  • 3rd Geoff Owen

Class 1K Two Leeks (Any Variety):

  • 1st Shirley Newman

  • 2nd Geoff Owen

Section Two; Vegetables/Fruit

Class 2A Five Cooking Apples:

  • 1st Pat Davies

  • 2nd Monia Beddoes

  • 3rd Donna James

Class 2B Five Dessert Apples:

  • 1st Pat Davies

  • 2nd Pam Rudge

  • 3rd Howard Betts

Class 2C Six Pods of Peas:

  • 1st Nigel Green

Class 2D Nine Runner Beans:

  • 1st Pat Culling

  • 2nd Peter Cork

  • 3rd Carol Liversage

Class 2E Six Chillies:

  • 1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 2nd Geoff Owen

  • 3rd Kieren Weston

  • Highly Commended Colin Foster

Class 2F One Vegetable Marrow:

  • 1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 2nd Chris Wheeler

  • 3rd Judy Driscall

Class 2G Six Tomatoes:

  • 1st Geoff Owen

  • 2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 3rd Chris Wheeler

Class 2H Six Cherry Tomatoes:

  • 1st Carol Pountney

  • 2nd Nigel Green

  • 3rd Moira Beddoes

Class 2J One Cucumber:

  • 1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 2nd Geoff Owen

  • 3rd Carol Liversage

Class 2K A Collection of Vegetables Within a box:

  • 1st Pat Culling

  • 2nd Liz Pinfield -Wells

  • 3rd Dale Severy-Pallatina

Section Three; Novice Section

Class 3A A collection of Vegetables three kinds of own choice in a box:

  • 1st Vanessa Davies

  • 2nd Ziggy Evans - Salisbury

  • 3rd Ladygrove School

Class 3B Four Runner Beans:

  • 1st Harry Luscott

  • 2nd Pam Rudge

  • 3rd Dale Severy-Pallatina

Class 3C Four Potatoes (Red or White):

  • 1st Vicki Haynes

  • 2nd Ladygrove School

  • 3rd HLC School

Class 3D Four Tomatoes:

  • 1st Carol Poutney

  • 2nd C Simmonds

  • 3rd DCA Garden

Class 3E Four Cherry Tomatoes:

  • 1st Nigel Green

  • 2nd Alison Edwards

  • 3rd C Simmonds

Class 3F Four Pods of Peas:

  • 1st Nigel Green

Class 3G Three Chillies:

  • 1st A Barlow

  • 2nd Jen Barlow

  • 3rd Faith Graham

  • Highly Commended Peter Cork

Class 3H One Item of Wonky Vegetable /Fruit:

  1. 1st Shirley Newman

  2. 2nd Jean Whitfield

  3. 3rd Codie Worthington

Class 3J One Vase of Cut Flowers Max 7 stems:

  • 1st Jen Barlow

  • 2nd Pam Rudge

Class 3K One Pot plant (flower):

  • No entries

Section Four Flowers and Foliage

Horsehay Top Vase:

  • 1st Pat Culling

  • 2nd A Barlow

Class 4A One Specimen Gladioli:

  • No Entries

Class 4B Three Gladioli:

  • No Entries

Class 4C One Specimen Rose:

  • 1st Steve Lawton

  • 2nd Helen Severy-Pallatina

  • 3rd Terry Lane

  • Highly Commended Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 4D Three Roses:

  • 1st Bec Brassington

  • 2nd Colin Foster

  • 3rd Gail Bonella-Foster

Class 4E One Vase of Cut flowers:

  • 1st Kieren Weston

  • 2nd James Shanahan

  • 3rd Pat Davies

  • Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 4F One vase of mixed cut annuals:

  • No Entries

Class 4G One Vase of Cut Grasses:

  • 1st Meg Bourton

Class 4H One Vase of Cut Foliage:

  • 1st Meg Bourton

  • 2nd Kieren Weston

  • 3rd Pam Rudge

  • Highly Commended Ladygrove School

Class 4J One Vase of Sweet Peas:

  • 1st Pat Davies

Section 5; Dahlias and Chrysanthemums

Class 5A One Specimen Dahlia:

  • 1st Pat Davies

  • 2nd Pat Culling

  • 3rd Jan Chapman

  • Highly Commended A Barlow

Class 5B Three Dahlias:

  • 1st Pat Collins

  • 2nd A Barlow

  • 3rd Jen Barlow

  • Highly Commended Colin Foster

Class 5C Five Dahlias:

  • 1st Colin Foster

  • 2nd Jen Barlow

  • 3rd Steve Lawton

Class 5D One Specimen Chrysanthemums:

  • 1st Colin Foster

Class 5E Three Chrysanthemums:

  • No Entries

Class 5F Five Chrysanthemums:

  • No Entries

Section 6; Pot Plants

Class 6A One Fuchsia:

  • 1st Deb Tovey

  • 2nd Chris Jackson

  • 3rd Chris Wheeler

Class 6B One Geranium/Pelargonium:

  • 1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 6C One Bonsai:

  • 1st Susan Shaw

Class 6D One Orchid in flower:

  • 1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 2nd Helen Severy-Pallatina

  • 3rd Kieren Weston

Class 6E One Cacti or Succulent:

  • 1st Kieren Weston

  • 2nd Hillary Betts

  • 3rd Deb Tovey

  • Highly Commended Monica Griffiths

Class 6F One Pot of Any Fruit or Veg Plant:

  • 1st Jean Whitfield

  • 2nd Deb Tovey

  • 3rd A Barlow

Class 6G One Herb Plant any Variety:

  • 1st Gail Bonella-Foster

  • 2nd Archie Barnett

  • 3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 6H One Flowering Plant:

  • 1st Terry Carr

  • 2nd Leesha Crocombe

  • 3rd Archie Barnett

Class 6J One Foliage Plant:

  • 1st Gail Bonella-Foster

  • 2nd Moira Beddoes

  • 3rd Jill Edwards

  • Highly Commended Monica Griffiths

Section 7; Floral Art

Class 7A VE Day 80th Anniversary:

  • 1st Deb Tovey

  • 2nd Patricia Kelly

  • 3rd Pat Culling

Class 7B Love Nature:

  • 1st Deb Tovey

  • 2nd Jean Whitfield

  • 3rd Anna Barnett

Class 7C “Picture This”:

  • 1st Deb Tovey

  • 2nd Pat Culling

  • 3rd Patricia Kelly

Class 7D Little Gem:

  • 1st Helen Severy-Pallatina

  • 2nd Lesley Worthington

  • 3rd Archie Barnett

  • Highly Commended Meg Bourton

Class 7E Petite Design:

  • 1st Deb Tovey

  • 2nd Faith Graham

  • 3rd Patricia Kelly

Class 7F Novice Class “My Left Shoe”:

  • 1st Louise O’Toole

  • 2nd Viv Harris-Payne

  • 3rd Patricia Kelly

Section 8; Handicrafts

Class 8A A Hand Knitted Garment:

  • 1st Pamela Harris

  • 2nd Sandra Teague

  • 3rd Carol Pountney

Class 8B A Crochet Item:

  • 1st Heather Peal

  • 2nd Pamela Harris

  • 3rd Debbie Reynolds

  • Highly Commended Angeline Wheeler

Class 8C An item Of Homemade Jewellery:

  • 1st Vicki Haynes

  • 2nd Lynda Rhodes

  • 3rd Marie Rhodes

Class 8D An Item of Decoupage or Collage:

  • 1st Jean Bryce

  • 2nd Lynda Rhodes

  • 3rd Debbie Reynolds

  • Highly Commended Marie Rhodes

Class 8E A Handmade Greeting Card:

  • 1st Marie Wheeler

  • 2nd Angeline Wheeler

  • 3rd Anne Macleod

Class 8F A Crafted Item Not in Any Other Class:

  • 1st Pamela Harris

  • 2nd Matthew Atreides

  • 3rd Hilary Betts

  • Highly Commended Lesley Worthington

Class 8G A Painting In any Medium:

  • 1st Angela Porteons

  • 2nd Marie Rhodes

  • 3rd Peter Liversage

  • Highly Commended Callum Crocombe

Class 8H Any Item of Embroidery:

  • 1st Lynda Rhodes

  • 2nd Jan Chapman

  • 3rd Pamela Harris

Class 8J Any item Of Sewing Hand or Machine:

  • 1st Pamela Harris

  • 2nd Heather Peal

  • 3rd Lynda Rhodes

Section 9; Cookery

Class 9A One Jar of Jam (Stone Fruit):

  • 1st Hilary Betts

  • 2nd Gail Bonella-Foster

  • 3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 9B One Jar of Jam (Soft Fruit):

  • 1st Vanessa Davies

  • 2nd Steve Lawton

  • 3rd Chris Leavesley

  • Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 9C One Jar of Jelly:

  • 1st Bec Brassington

  • 2nd Jan Chapman

  • 3rd Vanessa Davies

  • Highly Commended Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 9D One Jar of Chutney:

  • 1st Gail Bonella-Foster

  • 2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 3rd Helen Severy-Pallatina

  • Highly Commended Hilary Betts

Class 9E One Apple Pie:

  • 1st Bec Brassington

  • 2nd Carol Pountney

Class 9F Tea Loaf:

  • 1st Carol Liversage

  • 2nd Susan Mitchell

  • 3rd Donna James

  • Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 9G A Victoria Sandwich:

  • 1st Carol Pountney

  • 2nd Bec Brassington

  • 3rd Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 9H 6 Jam Tarts:

  • 1st Gail Bonella-Foster

  • 2nd Carol Pountney

Class 9J Bakewell Tart:

  • 1st Carol Pountney

  • 2nd Gail Bonella-Foster

Class 9K A Loaf of Bread:

  • 1st Bec Brassington

  • 2nd Dale Severy-Pallatina

Class 9L “What a Disaster”:

  • 1st Gail Bonella-Foster

  • 2nd Donna James

Class 9M Six Large Eggs:

  • 1st Lesley Worthington

  • 2nd Callum Crocombe

  • 3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 9N Six Bantam Eggs:

  • 1st Leesha Crocombe

  • 2nd Peter Cork

Section 10; Photography

Class 10A On the Farm:

  • 1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

  • 2nd Louise O’Toole

  • 3rd Leesha Crocombe

  • Highly Commended Gina Evans

Class 10B “Peek A Boo”:

  • 1st Pat Culling

  • 2nd Leesha Crocombe

  • 3rd Alan Edwards

  • Highly Commended Marie Rhodes

Class 10C Four Legged Friends:

  • 1st Tia Childs

  • 2nd Tess Barnett

  • 3rd Meg Bourton

  • Highly Commended Bec Brassington

Class 10D “Green Meets Grey”:

  • 1st Peter Liversage

  • 2nd Marie Rhodes

  • 3rd Archie Barnett

  • Highly Commended Deb Tovey

Class 10E V E Day:

  • 1st Archie Barnett

Class 10F Close up/Marco:

  • 1st Steve O’Toole

  • 2nd Leesha Crocombe

  • 3rd Meg Bourton

  • Highly Commended A Barlow

Junior Section

Class JS1 Paint a hard-boiled egg 5 years of age or under:

  • 1st Rowan Walker

  • 2nd Zach Davies

Class JS2 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 5 or Under:

  • No Entries

Class JS3 Make a Toilet tube tree Age 5 or Under:

  • 1st Seth Horler

  • 2nd Rowan Walker

  • 3rd Hallie Walker

  • Highly Commended Zach Davies

Class JS4 Make an Animal out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 5 or Under:

  • 1st Zach Davies

  • 2nd Rowan Walker

Class JS5 Paint a hard-boiled egg Age 6-10 years old:

  • 1st Charlie Tovey

  • 2nd Isaac Walker

  • 3rd Callum Crocombe

  • Joint Highly Commended Albert Pinfield-Wells/Ruben Tidman-Poole

Class JS6 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 6-10 years old:

  • 1st Ellie Phillips

  • 2nd Albert Pinfield-Wells

Class JS7 Make a toilet tube tree Age 6-10 years old:

  • 1st Josh Horler

  • 2nd Isaac Walker

  • 3rd Charlie Tovey

  • Highly Commended Ellie Phillips

Class JS8 Make a Character out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 6-10 years old:

  • 1st Albert Pinfield-Wells

  • 2nd Harley Bennett

  • 3rd Jessica Readon

  • Highly Commended Luke Reardon

Class JS9 Make a Garden in a Seed Tray Age 6-10 years old:

  • 1st Charlie Tovey

  • 2nd Albert Pinfield-wells

  • 3rd Ziggy Evans- Salisbury

Class JS10 Paint a boiled egg Age 11-16 years old:

  • No Entries

Class JS11 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 11-16 years old:

  • No Entries

Class JS12 Make a Lego Model Age 11-16 years old:

  • No Entries

Class JS13 Make a Character out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 11-16 years old:

  • No Entries

Class JS14 Make a Garden in a Seed Tray Age 11-16 years old:

  • No Entries

Class JS15 Create a Crafted Item in any Medium Age 11-16 years old:

  • No Entries

Trophy Winners 2025

Telford Development Corporation Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 1,2,3,4,5,6):

  • Geoff Owen

Directors Cup (Best exhibit in section 1, Vegetable Section):

  • Geoff Owen

Dawley Hamlets Horticultural Trophy (Best exhibit in section 2, Fruit/Veg Section):

  • Pat Culling

The Presidents Trophy (Best exhibit in section 3, Novice Section):

  • Vanessa Davies

Enid Follington Salver (Best exhibit in section 4, Flowers & foliage Section):

  • Kieren Weston

Daisy Walder Rose Bowl (Best Rose exhibit):

  • Bec Brassington

Percy Bullock Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 4 & 5):

  • Bec Brassington

Garden News Shield for Dahlias (Best Dahlia exhibit in section 5, Dahlias & Chrysanthemums Section):

  • Pat Culling

Parish Council Steering Group Rose Bowl (Best exhibit in section 7, Floral Art Section):

  • Deborah Tovey Nee-Rhodes

Barbara Bates Memorial Trophy (Best novice exhibit in section 7 Floral Art):

  • Louise O’Toole

Meadowdale Trophy (Best Chrysanthemum exhibit in Section 5 Dahlias & Chrysanthemums):

  • Not Awarded

Society Tray (Best exhibit in section 8, Handicrafts Section):

  • Heather Peal

The Daisy Walder Trophy for cookery (Best exhibit in section 9, Cookery section):

  • Lesley Worthington

C.B.C. Salver for Photography (Best exhibit in section 10, Photography Section):

  • Tia Childs

The Alice Rickus Memorial Shield (Best miniature in section 7 Floral Art):

  • Helen Severy-Pallatina

The Joe Goodall Memorial Trophy (Best Gladioli section 4 Flowers & Foliage):

  • Not Awarded

The Darlington Trophy (Best exhibit in section 5 class "D" specimen chrysanthemum):

  • Colin Foster

The Joan Tarr Memorial Shield (Best Apple Pie class "9E"):

  • Bec Brassington

The Geoff Onions Memorial Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 7,8,9 & 10):

  • Tia Childs

The Walter Purcell Trophy (Best Plant in Show):

  • Deborah Tovey Nee-Rhodes

Ann & Brian Rhodes Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Class 10A On the Farm):

  • Liz Pinfield-Wells

The Daphne Jones Memorial Trophy (Best exhibit in Class 8J, An Item of Sewing):

  • Pamela Harris

The Hollis Family Trophy (Best exhibit in Class 6E, Best Cacti/Succulent):

  • Kieren Weston

The Nigel Green Egg Trophy (Best Egg exhibit):

  • Lesley Worthington

The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section one under 5's):

  • Zach Davies

The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section two 6 - 10 years old):

  • Albert Pinfield-Wells

The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section three 11 - 16 years old):

  • Not Awarded

The Daisy Rhodes Memorial Trophy Best Overall exhibit in the Junior Section:

  • Zach Davies

Horsehay village hall full of exhibits
Horsehay village hall full of exhibits

