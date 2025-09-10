Horsehay Horticultural Society Flower, Vegetable & Craft Show class results

Section One; Vegetables

Horsehay Top Tray:

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 1A Five Potatoes (white):

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Hillary Betts

3rd Christine Leavesley

Class 1B Five Potatoes (coloured):

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

3rd Steve Lawton

Class 1C Three Onions (sets):

1st Pat Culling

2nd Geoff Owen

3rd Colin Foster

Class 1D Three Onions (seeds):

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Peter Cork

3rd Pat Culling

Class 1E Six Shallots (little):

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Colin Foster

3rd HLC School

Class 1F Six Shallots (large):

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Colin Foster

3rd Steve Lawton

Class 1G Three carrots:

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Pat Culling

3rd Christine Leavesley

Class 1H Three Parsnips:

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Shirley Newman

Class 1J Three Beetroot:

1st Colin Foster

2nd Nigel Green

3rd Geoff Owen

Class 1K Two Leeks (Any Variety):

1st Shirley Newman

2nd Geoff Owen

Section Two; Vegetables/Fruit

Class 2A Five Cooking Apples:

1st Pat Davies

2nd Monia Beddoes

3rd Donna James

Class 2B Five Dessert Apples:

1st Pat Davies

2nd Pam Rudge

3rd Howard Betts

Class 2C Six Pods of Peas:

1st Nigel Green

Class 2D Nine Runner Beans:

1st Pat Culling

2nd Peter Cork

3rd Carol Liversage

Class 2E Six Chillies:

1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

2nd Geoff Owen

3rd Kieren Weston

Highly Commended Colin Foster

Class 2F One Vegetable Marrow:

1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

2nd Chris Wheeler

3rd Judy Driscall

Class 2G Six Tomatoes:

1st Geoff Owen

2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

3rd Chris Wheeler

Class 2H Six Cherry Tomatoes:

1st Carol Pountney

2nd Nigel Green

3rd Moira Beddoes

Class 2J One Cucumber:

1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

2nd Geoff Owen

3rd Carol Liversage

Class 2K A Collection of Vegetables Within a box:

1st Pat Culling

2nd Liz Pinfield -Wells

3rd Dale Severy-Pallatina

Section Three; Novice Section

Class 3A A collection of Vegetables three kinds of own choice in a box:

1st Vanessa Davies

2nd Ziggy Evans - Salisbury

3rd Ladygrove School

Class 3B Four Runner Beans:

1st Harry Luscott

2nd Pam Rudge

3rd Dale Severy-Pallatina

Class 3C Four Potatoes (Red or White):

1st Vicki Haynes

2nd Ladygrove School

3rd HLC School

Class 3D Four Tomatoes:

1st Carol Poutney

2nd C Simmonds

3rd DCA Garden

Class 3E Four Cherry Tomatoes:

1st Nigel Green

2nd Alison Edwards

3rd C Simmonds

Class 3F Four Pods of Peas:

1st Nigel Green

Class 3G Three Chillies:

1st A Barlow

2nd Jen Barlow

3rd Faith Graham

Highly Commended Peter Cork

Class 3H One Item of Wonky Vegetable /Fruit:

1st Shirley Newman 2nd Jean Whitfield 3rd Codie Worthington

Class 3J One Vase of Cut Flowers Max 7 stems:

1st Jen Barlow

2nd Pam Rudge

Class 3K One Pot plant (flower):

No entries

Section Four Flowers and Foliage

Horsehay Top Vase:

1st Pat Culling

2nd A Barlow

Class 4A One Specimen Gladioli:

No Entries

Class 4B Three Gladioli:

No Entries

Class 4C One Specimen Rose:

1st Steve Lawton

2nd Helen Severy-Pallatina

3rd Terry Lane

Highly Commended Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 4D Three Roses:

1st Bec Brassington

2nd Colin Foster

3rd Gail Bonella-Foster

Class 4E One Vase of Cut flowers:

1st Kieren Weston

2nd James Shanahan

3rd Pat Davies

Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 4F One vase of mixed cut annuals:

No Entries

Class 4G One Vase of Cut Grasses:

1st Meg Bourton

Class 4H One Vase of Cut Foliage:

1st Meg Bourton

2nd Kieren Weston

3rd Pam Rudge

Highly Commended Ladygrove School

Class 4J One Vase of Sweet Peas:

1st Pat Davies

Section 5; Dahlias and Chrysanthemums

Class 5A One Specimen Dahlia:

1st Pat Davies

2nd Pat Culling

3rd Jan Chapman

Highly Commended A Barlow

Class 5B Three Dahlias:

1st Pat Collins

2nd A Barlow

3rd Jen Barlow

Highly Commended Colin Foster

Class 5C Five Dahlias:

1st Colin Foster

2nd Jen Barlow

3rd Steve Lawton

Class 5D One Specimen Chrysanthemums:

1st Colin Foster

Class 5E Three Chrysanthemums:

No Entries

Class 5F Five Chrysanthemums:

No Entries

Section 6; Pot Plants

Class 6A One Fuchsia:

1st Deb Tovey

2nd Chris Jackson

3rd Chris Wheeler

Class 6B One Geranium/Pelargonium:

1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 6C One Bonsai:

1st Susan Shaw

Class 6D One Orchid in flower:

1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

2nd Helen Severy-Pallatina

3rd Kieren Weston

Class 6E One Cacti or Succulent:

1st Kieren Weston

2nd Hillary Betts

3rd Deb Tovey

Highly Commended Monica Griffiths

Class 6F One Pot of Any Fruit or Veg Plant:

1st Jean Whitfield

2nd Deb Tovey

3rd A Barlow

Class 6G One Herb Plant any Variety:

1st Gail Bonella-Foster

2nd Archie Barnett

3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 6H One Flowering Plant:

1st Terry Carr

2nd Leesha Crocombe

3rd Archie Barnett

Class 6J One Foliage Plant:

1st Gail Bonella-Foster

2nd Moira Beddoes

3rd Jill Edwards

Highly Commended Monica Griffiths

Section 7; Floral Art

Class 7A VE Day 80th Anniversary:

1st Deb Tovey

2nd Patricia Kelly

3rd Pat Culling

Class 7B Love Nature:

1st Deb Tovey

2nd Jean Whitfield

3rd Anna Barnett

Class 7C “Picture This”:

1st Deb Tovey

2nd Pat Culling

3rd Patricia Kelly

Class 7D Little Gem:

1st Helen Severy-Pallatina

2nd Lesley Worthington

3rd Archie Barnett

Highly Commended Meg Bourton

Class 7E Petite Design:

1st Deb Tovey

2nd Faith Graham

3rd Patricia Kelly

Class 7F Novice Class “My Left Shoe”:

1st Louise O’Toole

2nd Viv Harris-Payne

3rd Patricia Kelly

Section 8; Handicrafts

Class 8A A Hand Knitted Garment:

1st Pamela Harris

2nd Sandra Teague

3rd Carol Pountney

Class 8B A Crochet Item:

1st Heather Peal

2nd Pamela Harris

3rd Debbie Reynolds

Highly Commended Angeline Wheeler

Class 8C An item Of Homemade Jewellery:

1st Vicki Haynes

2nd Lynda Rhodes

3rd Marie Rhodes

Class 8D An Item of Decoupage or Collage:

1st Jean Bryce

2nd Lynda Rhodes

3rd Debbie Reynolds

Highly Commended Marie Rhodes

Class 8E A Handmade Greeting Card:

1st Marie Wheeler

2nd Angeline Wheeler

3rd Anne Macleod

Class 8F A Crafted Item Not in Any Other Class:

1st Pamela Harris

2nd Matthew Atreides

3rd Hilary Betts

Highly Commended Lesley Worthington

Class 8G A Painting In any Medium:

1st Angela Porteons

2nd Marie Rhodes

3rd Peter Liversage

Highly Commended Callum Crocombe

Class 8H Any Item of Embroidery:

1st Lynda Rhodes

2nd Jan Chapman

3rd Pamela Harris

Class 8J Any item Of Sewing Hand or Machine:

1st Pamela Harris

2nd Heather Peal

3rd Lynda Rhodes

Section 9; Cookery

Class 9A One Jar of Jam (Stone Fruit):

1st Hilary Betts

2nd Gail Bonella-Foster

3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 9B One Jar of Jam (Soft Fruit):

1st Vanessa Davies

2nd Steve Lawton

3rd Chris Leavesley

Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 9C One Jar of Jelly:

1st Bec Brassington

2nd Jan Chapman

3rd Vanessa Davies

Highly Commended Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 9D One Jar of Chutney:

1st Gail Bonella-Foster

2nd Liz Pinfield-Wells

3rd Helen Severy-Pallatina

Highly Commended Hilary Betts

Class 9E One Apple Pie:

1st Bec Brassington

2nd Carol Pountney

Class 9F Tea Loaf:

1st Carol Liversage

2nd Susan Mitchell

3rd Donna James

Highly Commended Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 9G A Victoria Sandwich:

1st Carol Pountney

2nd Bec Brassington

3rd Helen Severy-Pallatina

Class 9H 6 Jam Tarts:

1st Gail Bonella-Foster

2nd Carol Pountney

Class 9J Bakewell Tart:

1st Carol Pountney

2nd Gail Bonella-Foster

Class 9K A Loaf of Bread:

1st Bec Brassington

2nd Dale Severy-Pallatina

Class 9L “What a Disaster”:

1st Gail Bonella-Foster

2nd Donna James

Class 9M Six Large Eggs:

1st Lesley Worthington

2nd Callum Crocombe

3rd Liz Pinfield-Wells

Class 9N Six Bantam Eggs:

1st Leesha Crocombe

2nd Peter Cork

Section 10; Photography

Class 10A On the Farm:

1st Liz Pinfield-Wells

2nd Louise O’Toole

3rd Leesha Crocombe

Highly Commended Gina Evans

Class 10B “Peek A Boo”:

1st Pat Culling

2nd Leesha Crocombe

3rd Alan Edwards

Highly Commended Marie Rhodes

Class 10C Four Legged Friends:

1st Tia Childs

2nd Tess Barnett

3rd Meg Bourton

Highly Commended Bec Brassington

Class 10D “Green Meets Grey”:

1st Peter Liversage

2nd Marie Rhodes

3rd Archie Barnett

Highly Commended Deb Tovey

Class 10E V E Day:

1st Archie Barnett

Class 10F Close up/Marco:

1st Steve O’Toole

2nd Leesha Crocombe

3rd Meg Bourton

Highly Commended A Barlow

Junior Section

Class JS1 Paint a hard-boiled egg 5 years of age or under:

1st Rowan Walker

2nd Zach Davies

Class JS2 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 5 or Under:

No Entries

Class JS3 Make a Toilet tube tree Age 5 or Under:

1st Seth Horler

2nd Rowan Walker

3rd Hallie Walker

Highly Commended Zach Davies

Class JS4 Make an Animal out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 5 or Under:

1st Zach Davies

2nd Rowan Walker

Class JS5 Paint a hard-boiled egg Age 6-10 years old:

1st Charlie Tovey

2nd Isaac Walker

3rd Callum Crocombe

Joint Highly Commended Albert Pinfield-Wells/Ruben Tidman-Poole

Class JS6 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 6-10 years old:

1st Ellie Phillips

2nd Albert Pinfield-Wells

Class JS7 Make a toilet tube tree Age 6-10 years old:

1st Josh Horler

2nd Isaac Walker

3rd Charlie Tovey

Highly Commended Ellie Phillips

Class JS8 Make a Character out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 6-10 years old:

1st Albert Pinfield-Wells

2nd Harley Bennett

3rd Jessica Readon

Highly Commended Luke Reardon

Class JS9 Make a Garden in a Seed Tray Age 6-10 years old:

1st Charlie Tovey

2nd Albert Pinfield-wells

3rd Ziggy Evans- Salisbury

Class JS10 Paint a boiled egg Age 11-16 years old:

No Entries

Class JS11 A Sunflower head you have grown yourself Age 11-16 years old:

No Entries

Class JS12 Make a Lego Model Age 11-16 years old:

No Entries

Class JS13 Make a Character out of Fruit and/or Veg Age 11-16 years old:

No Entries

Class JS14 Make a Garden in a Seed Tray Age 11-16 years old:

No Entries

Class JS15 Create a Crafted Item in any Medium Age 11-16 years old:

No Entries

Trophy Winners 2025

Telford Development Corporation Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 1,2,3,4,5,6):

Geoff Owen

Directors Cup (Best exhibit in section 1, Vegetable Section):

Geoff Owen

Dawley Hamlets Horticultural Trophy (Best exhibit in section 2, Fruit/Veg Section):

Pat Culling

The Presidents Trophy (Best exhibit in section 3, Novice Section):

Vanessa Davies

Enid Follington Salver (Best exhibit in section 4, Flowers & foliage Section):

Kieren Weston

Daisy Walder Rose Bowl (Best Rose exhibit):

Bec Brassington

Percy Bullock Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 4 & 5):

Bec Brassington

Garden News Shield for Dahlias (Best Dahlia exhibit in section 5, Dahlias & Chrysanthemums Section):

Pat Culling

Parish Council Steering Group Rose Bowl (Best exhibit in section 7, Floral Art Section):

Deborah Tovey Nee-Rhodes

Barbara Bates Memorial Trophy (Best novice exhibit in section 7 Floral Art):

Louise O’Toole

Meadowdale Trophy (Best Chrysanthemum exhibit in Section 5 Dahlias & Chrysanthemums):

Not Awarded

Society Tray (Best exhibit in section 8, Handicrafts Section):

Heather Peal

The Daisy Walder Trophy for cookery (Best exhibit in section 9, Cookery section):

Lesley Worthington

C.B.C. Salver for Photography (Best exhibit in section 10, Photography Section):

Tia Childs

The Alice Rickus Memorial Shield (Best miniature in section 7 Floral Art):

Helen Severy-Pallatina

The Joe Goodall Memorial Trophy (Best Gladioli section 4 Flowers & Foliage):

Not Awarded

The Darlington Trophy (Best exhibit in section 5 class "D" specimen chrysanthemum):

Colin Foster

The Joan Tarr Memorial Shield (Best Apple Pie class "9E"):

Bec Brassington

The Geoff Onions Memorial Trophy (Best exhibit in sections 7,8,9 & 10):

Tia Childs

The Walter Purcell Trophy (Best Plant in Show):

Deborah Tovey Nee-Rhodes

Ann & Brian Rhodes Memorial Trophy (Best Exhibit in Class 10A On the Farm):

Liz Pinfield-Wells

The Daphne Jones Memorial Trophy (Best exhibit in Class 8J, An Item of Sewing):

Pamela Harris

The Hollis Family Trophy (Best exhibit in Class 6E, Best Cacti/Succulent):

Kieren Weston

The Nigel Green Egg Trophy (Best Egg exhibit):

Lesley Worthington

The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section one under 5's):

Zach Davies

The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section two 6 - 10 years old):

Albert Pinfield-Wells

The Beryl Onions Memorial Trophies (Best exhibit in Junior section, section three 11 - 16 years old):

Not Awarded

The Daisy Rhodes Memorial Trophy Best Overall exhibit in the Junior Section:

Zach Davies