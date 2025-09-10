English Whisky Festival returns to Digbeth for West Midlands distillery milestone

Taking place at The Bond, Digbeth on Saturday, November 22 from 12pm - 6pm, the festival will feature 30 outstanding English whisky producers who will showcase their craft, stories, and spirits with 350+ attendees.

Founded by Exploring English Whisky - a unique membership organisation that flies the flag for English Whisky through dedicated tasting events, festivals, distillery tours and more – the English Whisky Festival provides the opportunity to indulge in award winning whiskies through tasting, masterclasses and on-the-day purchases.

Aside from showcasing the very best in English Whisky, this will be the first year that visitors can sample whisky made right here in the West Midlands via Spirit of Birmingham and West Midlands Distillery

Where Spirit of Birmingham has released its inaugural whiskey and is putting Birmingham firmly on the whisky map through hand crafted production using local heritage grains, West Midlands Distillery has launched its first five single malts - creating a milestone moment for the region.

Richard Foster, Founder and Chief Explorer of Exploring English Whisky, said: “It is an absolute honour to bring together English whisky producers from all over the UK to one of Digbeth’s most exciting venues.

"This year, we’re especially proud to feature special home-grown whiskeys from within the city and wider West Midlands region – not only providing a rare opportunity for attendees to indulge in locally distilled whisky, but also creating a true milestone moment for the local spirits scene.

"I am, therefore, incredibly excited for the Festival this November and am in no doubt that it will be bigger and better than ever!”

In addition to sampling local and nationally distilled whisky, attendees can also engage in six different masterclasses throughout the afternoon, where distilleries will showcase the fundamentals of whiskey production, while guiding dedicated tasting sessions.

There is also a street food court on hand to help line stomachs – as well as cask making demonstrations from the only remaining English cooperage, Jensen’s.

For an exclusive ‘sneak peak’ as to what is in store for the festival in November, Exploring English Whisky are hosting a series of tasting events on September 11 in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, where attendees can enjoy sold-out releases from popular Yorkshire distillery, Cooper King – and Thursday, September 18 at Chancer’s Café in Stirchley with a range of English whiskies on offer.

For more information, please visit: exploringenglishwhisky.co.uk/event/english-whisky-festival-2025/