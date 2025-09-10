Compassionate Mid Wales nurse in running for top award

Shiny Skaria, 36, who works at Crosfield House, a 64-bed nursing home based in Rhayader, has been shortlisted as a finalist at the 2025 Wales Care Awards, dubbed the social care Oscars.

Originally from Kerala, India, Shiny previously worked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in an intensive care unit for children before making the bold decision to relocate 4,000 miles to Wales in 2020.

Despite delays and setbacks caused by the Covid pandemic, she persevered and since starting at Crosfield House, owned by the Caron Group, she has made a positive lasting impact on residents, colleagues and the local community.

The Wales Care Awards are organised by Care Forum Wales to recognise exceptional work of the unsung frontline heroes in the social care sector.

Shiny has been nominated in the category for Independent Sector Nurse of the Year, which is sponsored by Ontex Healthcare.

The presentation ceremony, sponsored by Meddyg Care, is being held at Cardiff’s Holland House Hotel on Friday, October 17.

Shiny Skaria, 36, who works at Crosfield House, a 64-bed nursing home based in Rhayader

Shiny, who is married with two daughters aged 13 and six, described the move to Wales as both challenging and rewarding: “At first, I wasn’t sure I had made the right decision because of the challenges we encountered living in such a rural area in comparison to the more urban settings we were used to, where access to services and amenities is much easier.

"But now, as a family, we are very settled within the local community of Rhayader, which has been so welcoming and supportive.”

Although she once dreamed of becoming a pilot, Shiny says nursing has given her purpose and fulfillment:

“Nursing was definitely the right career decision, and it has positively changed my life. I am very proud of the difference I, and my colleagues, make to the residents at Crosfield House and their families. I really didn’t expect to be nominated for this award, and I feel very honoured”.

Her dedicated approach to caring for residents as well as supporting the staff around her led to Home Manager Sophie Williams nominating Shiny for the award.

Sophie said: “The positive impact of Shiny's contribution in improving the quality of service her day-to-day role, is evident in the positive experiences voiced by our residents, their families and our staff.

“Shiny demonstrates understanding and compassion towards residents, going above and beyond to ensure their physical and emotional wellbeing needs are met, while adhering at all times to the professional standards and ethical practices of her NMC registration.

“Shiny's commitment and investment in upskilling of the nurses she manages (and wider care team), has been identified as being extremely important in the retention of our nursing staff, as it offers opportunity to learn new skills and positive challenges.”

Mario Kreft MBE, the Chair of Care Forum Wales, said: “Care Forum Wales has been working tirelessly for more than 30 years to promote the social care sector

“We established the Wales Care Awards to show our appreciation to the workforce and the wider sector for the remarkable and vitally important contribution everybody makes, day in day out.

“The event underlines the importance of the social care sector. It is the glue that binds our communities together, both socially and economically.

“Our mission is to be the voice of social care in Wales to advocate on the sector’s behalf, holding truth to power in order to secure a fair deal to recognise the dedication of our front line heroes and heroines across our nation.

“If you don’t value the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society.

“Every single one of our finalists is a winner and will be presented with a gold, silver or bronze award.”