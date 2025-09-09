If you'd do anything for them, do this: Learn First Aid this September

This September, St John Ambulance is once again calling on the nation to take just 30 minutes to learn life-saving skills through our annual Save a Life September campaign.

This year we’re aiming to pass on essential first aid skills – how to deal with cardiac arrest, choking and severe bleeding – to 300,000 people via demonstrations across the country and our online first aid resources. Throughout September, our highly trained volunteers will be teaching first aid in communities nationwide. If you’d do anything for your loved ones, please attend one of our free sessions.

St John Ambulance has launched it's Save a Life September Campaign, which aims to teach over 300,000 people life-saving first aid.

For updates and more information, and to find your nearest Save a Life September demonstration, visit sja.org.uk/save-a-life-september. Add learning vital first aid to the list of things you'd do for loved ones. What could be more important?

Carl Makins CStJ

Head of Community Education

St John Ambulance