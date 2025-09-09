Hundreds of runners battle the elements at Severn Bridges 10k

The popular event, organised by the Shropshire Shufflers running club, attracted big crowds to The Quarry in Shrewsbury before runners took to the streets around Shrewsbury and took in the sites of the River Severn. An impressive 314 runners came from across the country and this annual event is now a firm fixture in the road race calendar for many local athletes.

Shropshire Shufflers, an inclusive running club with over 600 members, took over the running of the event from Shropshire Council in 2022.

Ben Mcintosh was the first across the finish line in a time of 35:50 followed by Ben Goh in 38:05 and Joshua Goolden in 39:29.

The annual race is organised by the Shropshire Shufflers. Picture: Shropshire Shufflers

Naomi Cook was the first female runner to cross the finish line in in 40.97, followed by Emily Sanders with 42.41 and Harriette Page in 43.20

Graham Evans, one of the event organisers sad said: “We want to say a huge thank you and well done to everyone who took part in today’s event. Despite the challenging weather, the atmosphere was incredible and it’s been a fantastic day of running, fundraising, and community spirit.

Runners nearing the finish line. Picture: Shropshire Shufflers

“The commitment shown by participants, the encouragement from spectators, and the efforts of our volunteers have all been instrumental to the event’s success. We are also grateful to our sponsors, whose generous support helps make occasions like this possible.

“It is inspiring to see people of all abilities come together for a community event that not only celebrates sport but also delivers real benefits to local and national charities.”

The Shropshire Shufflers was established in 1981 and is now one of the largest running clubs in the West Midlands. With well over 600 members, the inclusive running club caters for all abilities – from absolute beginners to experienced marathon runners. Many members enjoy social running while others regularly take part in road races of various distances, with multi-terrain events also being popular.