All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships 2025
The Montgomeryshire Local Committee of the Welsh Ploughing Association and Hafren Hedging Society are once again hosting the All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships in the county, at Rhandregynwen Hall, Four Crosses, SY22 6SN on Saturday, September 20, by kind permission of Mr & Mrs Martin Evans and Mr & Mrs Wyn Evans.
With Ploughing and Hedging Competitions, vintage machinery displays, trade stands, catering and a bar, this promises to be a great day out in a beautiful part of Montgomeryshire.
So why not come and join us and celebrate the skills of our competitors in these rural crafts.