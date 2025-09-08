Village hall bursts with colour and flavour at Kynnersley Garden Club's annual show

A fabulous evening of competition and fun was held at the club's 18th annual show in Kynnersley Village Hall. Many categories of fruits, indoor, outdoor vegetables, flowers and foliage displays, house plant and the members' challenge category, where members were given seeds in May to grow and bring back in September, this year was a dwarf sunflower, however only a few made it back, many peaked too early or perished in the growing process, great fun to see them all lined up.

The overall winner this year was Alan Hatton who romped into first place, runners up were husband and wife Carole and Colin Cameron.

Winners Colin Cameron and Penny Lee, judge Mark Hall, winners Carole Cameron and Alan Hatton. Picture: Penny Lee

Members challenge which was growing a dwarf sunflower from seed was won by Carole Cameron with runner up Barbara Fenner. Best in show and members choice both went to Penny Lee for her amazing flower display.

Foliage and flower displays

A great evening of fun with a hall brimming with fresh homegrown produce.

Whilst the judging took place members went to the village hall kitchen to enjoy a taste session of home made produce and have a social get together.