Village hall bursts with colour and flavour at Kynnersley Garden Club's annual show
The Kynnersley Garden Club in Telford held its annual show on Friday, September 5. The village hall was brimming with produce, flowers and plants, and a tasting session took place in the kitchen whilst the judging took place.
A fabulous evening of competition and fun was held at the club's 18th annual show in Kynnersley Village Hall. Many categories of fruits, indoor, outdoor vegetables, flowers and foliage displays, house plant and the members' challenge category, where members were given seeds in May to grow and bring back in September, this year was a dwarf sunflower, however only a few made it back, many peaked too early or perished in the growing process, great fun to see them all lined up.
The overall winner this year was Alan Hatton who romped into first place, runners up were husband and wife Carole and Colin Cameron.
Members challenge which was growing a dwarf sunflower from seed was won by Carole Cameron with runner up Barbara Fenner. Best in show and members choice both went to Penny Lee for her amazing flower display.
A great evening of fun with a hall brimming with fresh homegrown produce.
Whilst the judging took place members went to the village hall kitchen to enjoy a taste session of home made produce and have a social get together.