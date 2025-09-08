Shropshire homebuilders pledge funds to community hospice

Nightingale House Hospice launched its ‘Longest Day, Lasting Care’ campaign to help fund the very best palliative care for local people and support their families.

All of the donations made over the three-month period were doubled by the hospice’s group of funders, made up of philanthropists, foundations, and businesses.

Building a range of properties close to the hospice at Talbot Place and Clockmakers in Whitchurch, Barratt and David Wilson Homes made a £1,000 donation to the cause. This has subsequently increased to £2,000 and will go towards the charity’s wide range of essential services.

B&DWM & BWM - SGB-44585 - Nightgale House Hospice's team fundraising during its Longest Day campaign

Nightingale House Hospice offers everything from wellbeing sessions and rehabilitation appointments in its specialist gym, to providing tasty, nutritious patient meals and creative therapy workshops. It specialises in respite and end-of-life care in its inpatient unit and bereavement support for local families.

B&DWM & BWM - SGB-44565 - The team at Nightingale House Hospice following Barratt and DWH's donation

Sarah Povey, Corporate and Donor Relationships Manager at Nightingale House Hospice, said: “We’re deeply grateful to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for their generous support of our Longest Day, Lasting Care campaign. Their contribution helps us continue providing the compassionate, specialist care that patients and families rely on during the most challenging times.

“Thanks to the commitment of corporate partners like Barratt and David Wilson Homes, we can meet essential running costs, such as the £6,510 it takes to care for just one patient for a week. This vital funding ensures more families receive the comfort, dignity, and support they need, exactly when they need it most.”

The ‘Longest Day, Lasting Care’ campaign was a brand-new initiative for the hospice, uniting fundraisers in the year of its 30th anniversary.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Nightingale House Hospice is a wonderful charity that provides much-needed support for patients and their families, and it was a privilege to support its recent campaign.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were delighted to contribute to the hospice’s ‘Longest Day, Lasting Care’ campaign, and hope this fabulous fundraiser went a long way to preserving its many essential services.”

To learn more about the hospice and its range of services, visit the website at Nightingale House Hospice.