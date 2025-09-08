Rare opportunity to secure the final property at exclusive semi-rural Shrewsbury location

The event to view The Hayloft this Wednesday, 10 September, runs from 5pm until 6.30pm, with Samuel Wood Director Russell Griffin personally on hand to welcome guests and answer questions about the home and development.

The Hayloft is the final property for sale at Horton Lodge Barns, an exclusive development of five restored farm buildings located on the B4386 between Shrewsbury and Cruckton.

“Demand for these homes has been exceptional,” said Mr Griffin. “Although The Hayloft was sold, an unexpected change of mind by the buyer at the last moment has created this rare opportunity. The property is entirely contract-ready, and our clients are highly motivated to move forward.”

One of the bathroom suites in The Hayloft. Picture: Samuel Wood

The beautifully presented Hayloft is a ‘ground floor penthouse’ with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The vaulted open-plan kitchen / diner / sitting room is a stunning centrepiece to the home, which boasts a well-designed layout with contemporary living spaces that maintain a rustic charm and is finished to a high specification.

As you enter The Hayloft, you're welcomed into an expansive and light-filled living space that seamlessly blends the kitchen and dining area.

Kitchen/living/ding area in The Hayloft. Picture: Samuel Wood

The kitchen features contemporary Shaker-style units, handcrafted resin worktops with LED counter lighting, integrated appliances, including a Quooker boiling tap and stainless-steel sink and effortlessly connects with the dining area, making it perfect for both intimate dinners and entertaining guests. A lobby off the main living area leads to a shower room and the versatile third bedroom, which can also serve as a study or additional living space.

The master bedroom benefits from abundant natural light from patio doors and large windows, which open onto the garden and feature fitted wardrobes that provide ample storage.

Open plan living in The Hayloft. Picture: Samuel Wood

The stylish en-suite bathroom is another highlight, with high spec fixtures and finishes and opposite the master, the spacious guest bedroom also boasts its own en-suite shower room, offering privacy and comfort for visitors.

“Horton Lodge Barns offers a rare opportunity for those seeking a sophisticated, relaxed lifestyle in a beautiful countryside location,” said Mr Griffin.

“Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the beautiful interior design of The Hayloft. Set in a peaceful rural setting, this unique collection of homes offers a tranquil retreat with all the modern comforts one would expect.”

The properties have been designed to appeal to those who appreciate both the beauty of rural Shropshire and the comforts of modern living.

In addition to the high-specification interiors and automatic night lighting throughout the development, landscaping and hedge plantings around the barns ensure the development will mature beautifully, providing an established environment for years to come.

For more information on The Hayloft or to arrange a viewing, please contact Samuel Wood Platinum on 01743 272710.