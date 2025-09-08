Homebuilders sponsor ‘Oar’ inspiring fundraiser in Shropshire

Among the event’s supporters were Barratt and David Wilson Homes which, based nearby at their developments The Lilies and Rose Place, committed £1,250 to sponsor a boat for the race.

Starting at Pengwern Boat Club, participants raced head-to-head along the River Severn in a fun-filled fundraiser that welcomed fancy dress and sparked unity whilst supporting a fantastic local cause.

Nadia Naghshineh with Graham Muller following Barratt and DWH's sponsorship. Picture: Barratt Redrow

Jenny Bean, Corporate Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to our supporters such as Barratt and David Wilson Homes who very kindly sponsored a boat. It was great to hear how much they enjoyed Dragons and their participation in this fundraising event means the world to us.

Nadia (Sales Adviser) giving the boat a test run before the Dragon Boat Festival. Picture: Barratt Redrow

"We hope to see them on the river at next year's Dragon Boat Festival, which is on the weekend of 18th and 19th July 2026.”

For more than 20 years, Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival has brought teams together for a spectacular day of excitement, fun, and unforgettable memories.

All funds raised support the hospice in its efforts to care for thousands of local people across Shropshire and Mid Wales, offering them comfort and support during some of life’s most difficult moments.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which have been supporters of Severn Hospice for several years, were proud to support one of the flagship community events that means a great deal to residents.

Nadia and her daughter, Zara, in the boat sponsored by Barratt and David Wilson Homes. Picture: Barratt Redrow

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The Dragon Boat Festival displays the competitive and fun-loving spirit of the people of Shropshire, and we are pleased to support Severn Hospice as it put on another incredible fundraiser.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “This is the kind of community event that draws our customers into a brand-new area. It shows how the people of Shropshire come together to participate in friendly competition and raise funds for an invaluable local cause, and we congratulate everyone who took part in the race.”

To learn more about the hospice and its range of services, visit the website at Severn Hospice.