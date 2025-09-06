Wolves Foundation support as Wath Wanderers brought to book

Chris Brook delivered a fascinating speech to the group, for people with dementia and their carers, bringing back wonderful memories of their former heroes who emerged through Wath Wanderers, in Wath-upon-Dearne in South Yorkshire.

Brook has joined forces with Ashley Ball, who interviewed many of the former players and family members to produce ‘Feeding The Wolves – Mark Crook's Wath Wanderers’.

It’s a story of how coach Mark Crook found and developed over 100 players who started out at his junior club, before going on to play professionally, many - including Ron Flowers, Roy Swinbourne, Gerry Taylor, Alan Sunderland and Steve Daley - with Wolves.

Members of Molineux Memories group for people with dementia and their carers enjoyed looking back at the careers of their heroes. Picture: Wolves Foundation

The Foundation are the main sponsors of the book, but will then receive a share of the proceeds along with Brampton United JFC, who play on the same pitch in South Yorkshire where Crook scouted 114 future professionals.

“When we were approached by Ashley and Chris with details of such a worthwhile project, we were more than happy to get involved,” says Kieron Ansell, Head of Business Development with Wolves Foundation.

“It is a really kind gesture to include us among the beneficiaries from the proceeds, especially for a book which is so connected with Wolves’ history.

“At Wolves Foundation we are fortunate that many different former players, including several who started out at Wath Wanderers, attend our projects and support our activities, and this book is another great way to highlight their achievements.

“Congratulations to Ashley and Chris for both the concept and putting it together, and thank you for choosing to support us here at Wolves Foundation.”

As part of the overall project, in addition to the visit to Molineux Memories, a plaque has already been unveiled in Brampton to commemorate Crook’s achievements.

Officially unveiled by the local MP, Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, and Crook’s granddaughter Jane Whitlam, several Wolves representatives were in attendance including former players Daley, Jimmy Seal, Paul Walker and Bob Hatton, and club historian Peter Crump.

Books can be pre-ordered by clicking here . Books are available up until September 30th at the discounted price of £12, before going up to £15 in October, and then £22 on Amazon next year.

Due for publication in December, to avoid additional postage costs, fans will be able to both purchase and collect books which have been ordered online from Ron Flowers Sports on Queen Street in Wolverhampton.