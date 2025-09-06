Uncover the value of forgotten stamp albums at Shropshire event

Shropshire Philatelic Society is calling on people to search out long-forgotten stamp albums ahead of their annual Stamp Fair on Saturday, October.

Free valuations will be on offer throughout the event, which runs from 10am to 4pm at Halls Auction Centre in Battlefield, Shrewsbury.

The society’s President Nick Webb explains: “Even if they’re not collectors themselves, we know people across Shropshire will potentially have been gifted albums – perhaps from parents or grandparents – that may have been left in their loft or at the back of a cupboard for years or maybe decades.

“They may not realise the true value of the album and, whether or not they would consider parting with it, our Stamp Fair is the perfect time to find out just how prized their forgotten possession might be.

“Our events also naturally attract collectors who will no doubt be looking forward to meeting the 12 dealers we have confirmed as attending, alongside Halls valuation specialist, Andy Neal.”

Attendees will be able to browse affordable stamps from around the world with themes including trains, wildlife, royalty and space.

Shropshire's annual Stamp Fair will be held on October 4

“If you or perhaps your children are seeking a new hobby, then the Stamp Fair is the perfect chance to see why so many people around the world enjoy stamp collecting,” Nick added.

“For curious kids, it’s a fantastic screen-free way to explore history, geography and culture, not to mention an activity which could see them end up with an extremely valuable collection in the future!”

Founded in 1947 and meeting in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Philatelic Society is open to anyone with an interest in stamps, postcards, postal history and postal stationery. Meetings are held twice a month, with external speakers, an annual competition, and displays of members’ own material.

For more information about the society or the fair itself, email David Poynton at d.j.poynton2@gmail.com.