Telford care home brings the seaside to residents with ‘Priorslee by the Sea’ celebration

The care home was filled with all the sights, sounds, tastes, and textures of a classic day at the coast, creating a truly multi-sensory experience for residents, families, and visitors to enjoy together.

The day began with an interactive Punch and Judy performance, sparking fond memories of traditional seaside entertainment. Guests were then treated to live piano music and singing from local performer Luke Wilkes, which filled the home with a joyful atmosphere.

Residents at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home marking ‘Priorslee by the Sea’ Celebration

No trip to the seaside would be complete without sampling classic seaside treats, and the Priorslee team made sure of it. Residents enjoyed a variety of seafood dishes and tucked into cones of traditional fish and chips, rounded off with colourful sticks of rock for the perfect finishing touch.

Colleagues at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home marking ‘Priorslee by the Sea’ Celebration

Decorations throughout the home added to the atmosphere, from seaside bunting to beach-inspired displays, helping to transport everyone to the coast for the day.

Resident Liaison and Admissions Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home, Jessica Stokes, said: “It is so important for us to come together and bring core memories to the forefront of our residents’ minds. Our ‘Priorslee by the Sea’ celebration was all about recreating those nostalgic seaside experiences and sharing the joy of summer together.”

Residents at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home marking ‘Priorslee by the Sea’ Celebration

The event was a great success, with residents, families, and colleagues coming together to celebrate the season in true seaside style.

Resident at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home marking ‘Priorslee by the Sea’ Celebration