Local business owner wins top national award

The prestigious event, held at the elegant Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa in Cheshire, brought together X-Press Legal Services franchisees from across the country for a day of collaborative learning, followed by an evening of celebration and recognition.

David has been part of X-Press since 2021 and works closely with conveyancing professionals across Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, the West Midlands and surrounding regions, delivering regulated property searches, reports and a range of essential services that streamline the conveyancing process for legal professionals.

Judges praised David’s all-round excellence and dedication to client success and business growth in a highly competitive field, awarding him the evening’s top accolade: Franchisee of the Year. He was also recognised with the Brand Builder of the Year award for his efforts in promoting the X-Press brand across his region.

David Mermod. Picture: X-Press Legal Services

Commenting on his win, David said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised with the Franchisee of the Year award, especially when you're surrounded by such talented and committed fellow franchisees. I’ve focused on building strong relationships with conveyancers across my local area and throughout Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, the West Midlands and beyond. Maintaining high standards and delivering great service has always been at the heart of what we do. This award is a credit to my team, our clients and the supportive X-Press community that makes this possible.”

Lynne Lister, Managing Director of X-Press Legal Services, added: “David is a shining example of what makes the X-Press network so strong. Not only has he built an impressive business and delivered outstanding results for his clients, but he’s also contributed creatively to our brand presence across the UK. His passion, reliability and leadership make him a hugely deserving recipient of the Franchisee of the Year award. We’re incredibly proud to have him in our network.”