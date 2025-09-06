Llangollen Eisteddfod awarded £166,500 to upgrade Pavilion into year-round arts venue

After careful consideration, the Arts Council of Wales has confirmed a grant of up to £166,500 as a contribution towards upgrading the Pavilion’s sound and lighting systems. This investment will make a significant contribution towards the Eisteddfod's drive to transform the building into a modern, energy-efficient, year-round arts venue at the heart of the community.

Now in its 78th year, the world-famous festival has long been a beacon of peace, friendship, and cultural exchange through music and dance. Thanks to this investment, the Pavilion will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure that enhances the experience for performers and audiences, while securing its future as a vibrant cultural space for both international visitors and local groups.

The improvements will deliver a wide range of benefits:

Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Grant Calton and John Gambles have thanked Arts Council of Wales for sharing their vision of an all-year round arts hub in the town. Picture: LIME

For audiences – a richer and more immersive experience with professional-quality sound and lighting.

For performers, partners and event organisers – a technically advanced venue capable of hosting everything from local talent showcases to international touring productions.

For the community – greater access to high-quality cultural events and a flexible space for creativity all year round.

For the environment – reduced carbon emissions and lower running costs thanks to energy-efficient technology.

Work will begin in autumn 2025 and is scheduled for completion by January 2026. The project will be managed by the Eisteddfod’s leadership team, supported by professional contractors and volunteers.

Carolyn Thomas MS, pictured with her son Harry was proud to back the bid that will make a huge difference to Llangollen.

John Gambles, Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, said: “This funding represents a significant step forward for the Eisteddfod and for the wider community. It will enhance the experience for performers and audiences and help to the Pavilion continue to be at the heart of Llangollen’s cultural life throughout the year. At the same time, it will assist greatly in our drive to reducing our carbon footprint. We are deeply grateful to Arts Council of Wales for their support in helping us realise this vision.”

Carolyn Thomas MS, who supported the bid, said: “I was very pleased to back this bid from the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. The Eisteddfod is one of Wales’ cultural treasures, attracting visitors and performers from across the world while bringing immense pride to our community. I am delighted that Arts Council of Wales has recognised the importance of investing in the Pavilion’s future. These upgrades will not only improve the experience for all who attend but will also help ensure the Eisteddfod continues to thrive as a world-class event and as a hub for local arts all year round.”