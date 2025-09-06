Hundreds of young anglers gear up for the National Celebration of Young People & Fishing on the Shropshire Union Canal

The event is part of the Trust’s Let’s Fish! programme, which introduces thousands of people each year to the joys of fishing, community spirit, and time spent by the water. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Let’s Fish! aims to encourage more young people to take up the sport and discover the wellbeing benefits of spending time outdoors.

Now in its biggest year yet, the National Celebration will see participants aged between six and 20 showcase their developing angling skills in a friendly, inclusive competition designed to inspire the next generation of anglers. Tackle Guru and several other companies are supporting the National Celebration.

The celebration is not about who catches the biggest weight of fish – the focus is on fun, learning, and teamwork, with every participant receiving a medal, fishing book, certificate, gudgeon mug, goody bag and an item of fishing tackle donated by members of the public to mark their achievement. Families, friends, and local communities are invited to come along and cheer on the young anglers, creating a festival atmosphere along the canal.

John Ellis, national fisheries and angling manager at Canal & River Trust, said: “Fishing on our canals is about so much more than catching fish – it’s about building confidence, creating lifelong memories, and making new friends.

“To see around 500 young people, including over 100 representing schools, coming together for this year’s National Celebration on the Shropshire Union Canal is truly inspiring. Events like this prove how powerful initiatives like Let’s Fish! can be in connecting young people with the outdoors and with each other.”

Fishing along the canal. Picture: Canal & River Trust

The National Celebration of Young People & Fishing continues to grow year on year and is a highlight of the Let’s Fish! calendar, which offers free family-friendly taster sessions across the country.

The competition will take place on over 30 miles of canal from the village of Little Onn in Staffordshire, to Market Drayton, Shropshire.

Friends and family are invited to follow along and share in the celebration on Canal & River Trust Let’s Fish Live Facebook group, where photos, updates, and exclusive live content will be shared from event at facebook.com/groups/1953804475460212/

For more information about Let’s Fish! visit: canalrivertrust.org.uk/lets-fish