Home care elderly experience gentler rhythm of life - sailing

In their second trip on the Llangollen branch of the Shropshire Canal in less than a month, the latest cruise enabled even more Radfield Home Care clients to experience life at a much gentler rhythm: sailing past both Blake Mere and Colemere to reach Lyneal.

David Morris, immediate past president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, said: "Appreciating Shropshire’s countryside in a much different type of transport, the senior citizens were able to sit back and absorb the enchanting beauty of the north of the county from a much fresher perspective.

"It was wonderful to see the passengers gazing out over the rolling fields and tracing the lines of distant hills, letting the landscape reveal itself at its own pace, offering tranquillity and inspiration with every moment.

"A full picnic lunch was a really welcome break before they turned around and returned to Ellesmere."

He added that both the Rotary Club and Radfield Home Care were now actively looking at ways to try and secure further funding for a third and final trip before the end of the year.