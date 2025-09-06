Cosy Hall Newport celebrates 40 years

A special celebration is planned on Saturday, September 20, to be attended by Mrs Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, as well as Newport Town Mayor, Cllr. Thomas Janke.

The Lord-Lieutenant will be carrying out an official unveiling of a painting commissioned by the trustees of our founder, Susan Miles MBE.

Cosy Hall was derelict until 1985, it had been a Music Hall in 1925, a Gospel Hall in 1881 and a coach manufactory in 1852. The derelict building and the land adjoining was purchased by Clare Boughey and donated to the Cosy Hall Charity for the sum of £1.

Renovated, restored and enlarged, Cosy Hall is now Newport’s Community Building owned and managed by the community through the Charitable Trust and its Managing Trustees.

Invitations have gone out to previous trustees and to many community groups in the town as a celebration, not only of Cosy Hall as a community building but the volunteers in various groups in Newport that make the town the lovely place it is.

There will also be a display of historical documents and artefacts and entertainment is being provided by Newport Male Voice Choir.

Cosy Hall will be open to the public from 2pm following the event.