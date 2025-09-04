Shropshire-based ‘slow living’ store set to grow thanks to new funding

Founders Hayley Pearce and Nicholas Schuller were inspired to start the business with a desire to live a slower and more intentional life. After moving from Birmingham to Ludlow, they wanted to create a space that reflected their values.

The store offers clothing from natural fibres like linen and wool, handmade ceramics, home fragrances, and curated gift boxes. All The Seasons provides an alternative to fast fashion and mass production, promoting slow living and mindful shopping. Their carefully chosen selection focuses on sustainability, quality, and timeless fashion, helping customers make more intentional choices for their wardrobes and homes.

The funding has allowed the founders to invest in quality stock, enhance their branding and marketing, and create an inviting in-store experience for their customers. Additionally, this funding has supported them in setting up an online store, enabling them to reach a wider audience and diversify their revenue streams.

First Enterprise provides business loans ranging from £500 - £250,000, which are funded through several regional funds, for start-ups and SMEs that are unable to borrow from traditional high-street lenders. The not-for-profit organisation reinvests any surplus into loan funds to further support economic growth and job creation in the local communities.

Hayley Pearce and Nicholas Schuller, Founders of All The Seasons, commented: “One of our biggest challenges has been creating a stable business in a volatile market. To address this, we focused on developing multiple revenue streams, and the loan has helped us achieve this by allowing us to invest in our online store, expand our product range, and strengthen our marketing efforts.

“Our experience with First Enterprise was fantastic. The support and guidance from our Business Advisor has been invaluable, helping us navigate the early stages of our business with confidence. The process was smooth, and we truly appreciate the opportunity to bring our vision to life with their help.”

James Minott, Business Advisor at First Enterprise, comments: “It was a real pleasure working with Hayley and Nicholas and supporting them through their loan application. Their aim to live a slower lifestyle while also sharing it with their customers was truly inspiring to me, and I wish them the best of luck with their business!”