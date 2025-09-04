Powys chapel goes up for auction - with £25,000 guide price

The property will be part of the live-streamed auction held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 25 September.

Thought to have been built in 1837, the stone-built chapel is located on a sizeable plot of land. The building is surrounded by open countryside and is located less than five miles from Welshpool and 15 miles from Shrewsbury.

The property retains many of its historic original features, including stained-glass windows and ceramic floor tiles, although it has not held church services for many years and has been used in recent years for storage.

he former chapel, Trewern - up for auction with SDL Property Auctions on 25 September

According to auctioneers, the chapel has potential for redevelopment, subject to the relevant planning permission being obtained. Andrew Parker, partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “What strikes you immediately about the chapel is the sense of history. This isn’t just a building, it’s a piece of community heritage that has stood for nearly 200 years.

“You can picture a congregation gathering here, while at the same time it’s easy to see how it could be reinvented as a unique place to live. With the main body of the chapel stretching over 15 metres in length, it’s a flexible space that could be reimagined as a distinctive home or other redevelopment project.”

He added: “Buyers are increasingly looking for projects that offer something out of the ordinary, and this chapel certainly provides that. Whether it becomes a striking rural home or another architectural conversion, it’s the kind of opportunity that sparks the imagination and has huge potential.”

The property also includes an entrance porch, inner vestibule, seating area, and former prayer area.

For more information about the Trewern chapel, or to register to bid remotely online, by phone or by proxy, visit sdlauctions.co.uk.