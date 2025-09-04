Ludstone Hall House and Garden Open Day - Sunday 21st September 2025

General admission for Adults is £5 and Children £1. To take part in the guided tour will be a further £10 per person, these tours are available to book in advance as there will be limited slots.

To book your slot please email george.brown@ludstone.co.uk to avoid missing out!

The Coach House Museum will also be open during the day which was refurbished and reopened in 2007. The museum is home to a large collection of artefacts and memorabilia relating to Ludstone Hall. A section of the museum is devoted to the Smith’s family history and this includes a display devoted to their successful business ventures, Hootys Supplies and Poundland Ltd.

Our amazing Gardens!

On the day we will have refreshments and food available, live music, antiques for sale along with many other stalls for all the family to enjoy. If you are interested in booking a stall for your business, please email george.brown@ludstone.co.uk.

Caravan pitches and Fishing facilities are also available to book which is within a short walk of the Hall. To arrange a pitch or to fish, please send an email to the email address above.

We look forward to seeing you all on what will be a very special day!

