Legendary folk rockers to headline South Shropshire's leading Arts venue

Nearly 60 years on from the band's formation in 1967, the band continue to delight long-time fans and new converts alike - this time around, with a stripped back acoustic set that promises a host of Fairport favourites, along with some surprises from albums old and new.

Fairport Convention pioneered the blending of traditional instruments with electric instrumentation, in turn becoming synonymous with the 'electric-folk' sound. The band have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief 'The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time'. They were also awarded 'Favourite Folk Track of All Time' for Who Knows Where The Time Goes? at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The lineup features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Chris Leslie on bouzouki, mandolin, banjo, fiddle and vocals. Carrying on the Fairport torch, the chaps prove to be Fairport's most consistent and long-lasting lineup to date - 28 years and counting.

Fairport Convention Autumn UK Tour

Thursday 30th October 2025

Fairport Convention

Assembly Rooms, Ludlow

TICKETS: https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/show/fairport-convention/