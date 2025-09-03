Courtney Hadwin set to dazzle at The Victoria

At just 21, Hadwin has already made waves across the globe, from a standout performance at Carnegie Hall to sold-out shows in Las Vegas, thanks to a voice that blends the raw power of Janis Joplin with the theatrical ambition of Queen.

Her debut album, now nearing completion, promises a genre-spanning journey through pop, soul, blues, and rock, with each track standing as a distinct chapter in a bold artistic statement. Known for her emotionally charged live sets and magnetic stage presence, Hadwin’s show at The Victoria is set to be a highlight of the autumn gig calendar.

Joining her is rising pop talent Emma McCarthy, whose infectious hooks and clever lyricism have marked her out as one to watch. With a sound that’s equal parts indie sparkle and pop polish, McCarthy brings warmth, wit, and a touch of cheeky charm to the stage.

Expect powerhouse vocals, genre-blending brilliance, and a night of unforgettable performances. Tickets are selling quickly, so secure yours now for an evening of rising stars and standout sounds.

Tickets: https://uncover.seetickets.com/event/courtney-hadwin/the-victoria/3422090