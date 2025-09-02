Shropshire homebuilder to give helping hand towards buyers' bills

The brand-new initiative will see the Shropshire homebuilder offer its new customers up to 5% of the purchase price towards their homes' utility bills and moving costs, available on homes which legally complete by 20th December 2025.

Due to the homebuilder’s modern energy-efficient standards across all its developments, customers could already be saving hundreds of pounds compared to the utility bills in older homes.

This opportunity to secure greater financial support will allow David Wilson Homes customers to save thousands of pounds on their bills and focus on getting their mortgage in order.

Living room in a David Wilson Homes show home in Shropshire. Picture: Barratt Redrow

Chanda Chileshe, Head of Sales at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Summer is almost over and the colder months will soon be upon us. With this new offer in September, we want to make every effort to ease the worries of anyone looking to buy one of our homes without the fear of rising costs during colder months.

“We are committed to helping our customers and responding to their concerns, ensuring they don’t have to compromise when purchasing their dream home.”

On the Hughes Meadow development in Telford, for example, if someone were to buy a Kennett style home for £317,500, this would mean that David Wilson Homes could contribute £15,875 towards their utility bills and moving costs.

Main bedroom in the Hadley show home at Hughes Meadow. Picture: Barratt Redrow

Statistics from British Gas show that the average bill for electricity and gas in the UK can be up to £1,854.86 a year for a medium-sized three bedroom home.

This, plus the housebuilder’s high energy efficiency standards, means that property seekers buying with David Wilson Homes will be saving money on their utility bills for many years to come.

Chanda added: “We encourage anyone interested in finding out more about this scheme or a brand-new home on one of our Shropshire developments to come down to visit our sales team on site.”

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8479 or visit the website.