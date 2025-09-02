Repair cafe volunteers become qualified in Emergency First Aid

The training, which was undertaken by volunteers from repair cafes in Shrewsbury, Bayston Hill, Wem, Ludlow, Church Stretton and Telford, equips them with the skills to handle a range of medical emergencies. The qualification covers critical topics such as CPR, how to use a defibrillator, treating wounds, and managing a conscious and unconscious casualty.

"The safety of our volunteers and members of the public is our top priority," said Laura, a volunteer from the Telford Repair Cafe. "Getting this qualification allows us to provide a more secure environment where people can feel confident bringing their items for repair and learning new skills."

Volunteers from the repair cafe with their first aid trainer Cara Allison. Picture: Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

Repair cafes are free community events where people can bring broken household items, such as small electrical items, ornaments, or clothes, to be fixed with the help of skilled volunteers. The movement promotes a circular economy and helps reduce waste. The newly qualified volunteers will now be able to assist in medical emergencies at their respective events, further enhancing the safety and professionalism of the cafes.

David, a repair cafe volunteer, practices CPR. Picture: Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

The repair cafes throughout Shropshire are part of a growing global movement aimed at combating the throwaway culture and fostering a sense of community. The volunteers' proactive approach to first aid training serves as an example for other community groups and organisations.