Gladestry’s 86th sheepdog trials defy ‘ruff’ weather
Despite inclement weather, Gladestry held its 86th annual sheepdog trials which was held by kind permission of the Watson family.
Competitors came from far and wide with one handler from Israeli, Yuval Shirksy competing and finishing a creditable 6th place.
The Open was won by one of our regular supporters Eirian Morgan.
In the Farmers Class Ed Powell saw off his brothers challenge to retain his title with Richard Jones winning the Parishes class.
The trials wish to thank Mike Edwards Swansea for giving up his day to judge, Carolyn for supplying the catering, James Bowen, our chief sheep steward, a thankless but most important task, our timekeepers Viv and Norman, and our committee which is thought to be one of the best of all the Sheepdog trial committee’s in Wales.
This year’s chosen charities are:
Blood bikes Wales
The Leukodystrophy Charity (Alex)
Dialysis Unit Llandrindod Hospital
St Michaels Hospice
£1000 to be shared between them
This would not be possible without the generous donations of our vice presidents, competitors and supporters.
The full list Main results:
Open National
Eirian Morgan Tregaron with Fly
Venn Davies Builth with Pam
Meirion Jones Llanarthne with Maddie
Novice National
Erinna Rogers Elan Valley with Glen
Sioned Evans Tregaron with Roy
Venn Davies Builth with Joy
Farmers class Main results
Ed Powell llanfiangel with Mac
Haydn Powell llanfiangel with Big Bob
Richard Jones Llanyfelin with Spot