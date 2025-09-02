Gladestry’s 86th sheepdog trials defy ‘ruff’ weather

Competitors came from far and wide with one handler from Israeli, Yuval Shirksy competing and finishing a creditable 6th place.

The Open was won by one of our regular supporters Eirian Morgan.

In the Farmers Class Ed Powell saw off his brothers challenge to retain his title with Richard Jones winning the Parishes class.

The trials wish to thank Mike Edwards Swansea for giving up his day to judge, Carolyn for supplying the catering, James Bowen, our chief sheep steward, a thankless but most important task, our timekeepers Viv and Norman, and our committee which is thought to be one of the best of all the Sheepdog trial committee’s in Wales.

This year’s chosen charities are:

Blood bikes Wales

The Leukodystrophy Charity (Alex)

Dialysis Unit Llandrindod Hospital

St Michaels Hospice

£1000 to be shared between them

This would not be possible without the generous donations of our vice presidents, competitors and supporters.

Erinna Rogers with her daughter Evie winner of the novice cup, Richard Jones winner Parrishes class and Ed Powell winner of the farmers class. Picture: Dave Latham

The full list Main results:

Open National

Eirian Morgan Tregaron with Fly Venn Davies Builth with Pam Meirion Jones Llanarthne with Maddie

Novice National

Erinna Rogers Elan Valley with Glen Sioned Evans Tregaron with Roy Venn Davies Builth with Joy

Farmers class Main results